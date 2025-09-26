 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth hosts a ceremony honoring prisoners of war, in Washington
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a ceremony honoring prisoners of war, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. U.S., September 19, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/ File Photo Image: Reuters/Daniel Becerril
world

Pentagon chief orders U.S. military officials from around the world to Virginia next week

2 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has summoned senior U.S. military officers from around the world to a meeting in Quantico, Virginia next week, five officials told Reuters on Thursday, a rare gathering of U.S. military leadership in one location.

It was not clear why Hegseth has ordered the generals and admirals to meet in one place on such short notice, and two of the officials said this has created uncertainty among the expected attendees.

Senior military officials in some cases command thousands of troops. Most have detailed schedules weeks in advance, which have now been upended.

"People are scrambling to change their plans and see if they have to attend," one U.S. official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

It was unclear how many officials will actually attend the event, but it is rare to have so many senior officials in the same room at the same time.

Asked for comment, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said only: "The Secretary of War will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week." Parnell's office did not respond to questions about the number of officers, purpose of the meeting or why Hegseth called so abruptly.

Trump has ordered the department to rename itself the Department of War, a change that will require action by Congress.

The U.S. has troops around the world, including in distant locations like South Korea, Japan and across the Middle East-- which are commanded by two, three and four-star generals and admirals.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host, has moved with stunning speed to reshape the department, firing top generals and admirals as he seeks to implement Trump's national security agenda and root out diversity initiatives he calls discriminatory.

In February, he fired Air Force General C.Q. Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, along with five other admirals and generals in an unprecedented shake-up of U.S. military leadership.

Last month, Hegseth fired the head of the Pentagon's intelligence agency and two other senior military commanders.

In May, Hegseth ordered a 20% reduction in the number of four-star officers. In that May memo, Hegseth said there would also be a minimum 20% reduction in the number of general officers in the National Guard and an additional 10% reduction among general and flag officers across the military.

"More generals and admirals does not lead to more success," Hegseth said at the time.

Now, many of those generals and admirals will be in the same room.

"It's probably more mundane than people think... (but) the lack of clarity isn't helping," the official said.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

I'm sure this will be a worthwhile disruption of national security /s.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

It was not clear why Hegseth has ordered the generals and admirals to meet in one place on such short notice, and two of the officials said this has created uncertainty among the expected attendees.

Hegseth needs another cosplay photo op.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Why It’s Hard For Moms To Make Friends in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Self-Storage Luggage Options in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Fun English Lessons (and Games) for Japanese Schools

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for October 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Cozy Book Cafes To Check Out in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Health

The Best Indoor Plants For Your Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

Oyama Senmaida

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 23–29)

GaijinPot Blog

Food

5 Fall Fish You Need To Try in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Otome Games: Could A Virtual Boyfriend Make You Rethink Your Love Life in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

Matsue Water Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel