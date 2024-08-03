 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin inspects honor guards during his arrival at Camp Aguinaldo, in Quezon City
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin inspects honor guards during his arrival at Camp Aguinaldo, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 30, 2024. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David Image: Reuters/Lisa Marie David
world

Pentagon chief revokes plea deals with three Sept 11 suspects

2 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday revoked plea deals agreed to earlier this week with the man accused of masterminding the Sept 11 attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, and two accomplices, who are held at the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The Pentagon said on Wednesday the plea deals had been entered into but did not elaborate on details. A U.S. official said they almost certainly involved guilty pleas in exchange for taking the death penalty off the table.

However on Friday, Austin relieved Susan Escallier, who oversees the Pentagon's Guantanamo war court, of her authority to enter into pre-trial agreements in the case and took on the responsibility himself.

"Effective immediately, in the exercise of my authority, I hereby withdraw from the three pre-trial agreements...," Austin wrote in a memo.

Many Republican lawmakers, including House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, strongly criticized the plea deals.

Mohammed is the most well known inmate at the detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, which was set up in 2002 by then-U.S. President George W. Bush to house foreign militant suspects following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

Mohammed is accused of masterminding the plot to fly hijacked commercial passenger aircraft into the World Trade Center in New York City and into the Pentagon. The 9/11 attacks, as they're known, killed nearly 3,000 people and plunged the United States into what would become a two-decade-long war in Afghanistan.

Plea deals had also been reached by two other detainees: Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin 'Attash and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

I'd like to know who the REAL masterminds were.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The current pentagon no difference with Casinos deal or no deal. What is it Joe ?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Winter

Akita’s Perfect 3-Day Winter Itinerary in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Japanese Condom Brands: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Akita Kanto Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Farm Tomita (Furano)

GaijinPot Travel

Is Saitama a Great Place for English Teachers?

GaijinPot Blog

Hirosaki Neputa Festival

GaijinPot Travel

The Future of Japanese Knives: Musashi Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Fireworks In Japan: The Culture and Festivals of Hanabi

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Need to Be Amended for LGBTQ+ Rights

Savvy Tokyo