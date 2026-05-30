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U.S. Secretary of Defense Hegseth delivers speech at Asia security summit
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, May 30, 2026. REUTERS/Edgar Su Image: Reuters/Edgar Su
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Pentagon chief urges allies to boost defense spending amid 'alarm' over China's buildup

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By Gregor Stuart Hunter, Rae Wee and Jun Yuan Yong
SINGAPORE

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on ‌Saturday urged Asian allies to ramp up military spending to counter China's growing power and prevent its dominance in the region, warning of "rightful ‌alarm" over its rapid military buildup.

Hegseth, speaking at ⁠the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Asia's premier ⁠forum for ⁠defence leaders, militaries and diplomats, said stronger, more self-reliant ‌allies are key to deterrence.

"There is rightful alarm regarding China's historic ⁠military buildup and ⁠the expansion of its military activities in the region and beyond, " he said.

"A Pacific dominated by any hegemon would unravel the regional balance of power," Hegseth said. "No ⁠state, including China, can impose hegemony and hold ⁠the security of our nation and ‌our allies in question."

The U.S. expects its Asian allies and partners to increase defence spending to 3.5% of GDP as it pledged a $1.5 trillion investment in its military, ‌the Pentagon chief said.

Hegseth stressed allies want stability, not escalation.

"What they want, and what the United States delivers, is strength that is disciplined, resolve that is steady, and leadership that is confident enough to speak and walk softly while carrying a big stick."

Hegseth added ties with Beijing ​are "better than they have been in many years," citing increased military-to-military contacts. "We are meeting more frequently with ‌our Chinese counterparts by maintaining open lines of military to military communication."

Since returning to office, U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded that allies ‌boost defense spending and has pointedly said European and ⁠NATO partners should reduce ⁠reliance on Washington.

"The era of ​the United States subsidizing the defense of wealthy ⁠nations is over," Hegseth ‌said. "We need partners, not protectorates," he added. "We ​don't have a strong alliance unless everyone has skin in the game. No freeloading."

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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