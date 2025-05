Pentagon chief warns of imminent China threat; pushes Asian allies to hike defense spending

By Idrees Ali

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned on Saturday that the threat from China was real and potentially imminent as he pushed allies in the Indo-Pacific to spend more on their own defense needs.

Hegseth, speaking for the first time at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Asia's premier forum for defense leaders, militaries and diplomats, laid out how the Indo-Pacific region was a priority for the Trump administration.

"There's no reason to sugar coat it. The threat China poses is real, and it could be imminent," Hegseth said, in some of his strongest comments on the Communist nation since he took office in January. He added that any attempt by China to conquer Taiwan "would result in devastating consequences for the Indo-Pacific and the world", and echoed Trump's comment that China will not invade Taiwan on the president's watch.

China views Taiwan as its own territory and has vowed to "reunify" with the democratic and separately governed island, by force if necessary. It has stepped up military and political pressure to assert those claims, including increasing the intensity of war games around Taiwan.

Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future.

"It has to be clear to all that Beijing is credibly preparing to potentially use military force to alter the balance of power in the Indo Pacific," Hegseth said.

But his comments on allies needing to increase spending is likely to cause consternation amongst partners, even though experts said Hegseth would face a relatively friendly audience in Singapore. China's Defense Minister Dong Jun has decided to skip the major Asian security forum and Beijing has sent only an academic delegation.

Hegseth has previously taken aim at allies in Europe for not spending more on their own defense. In February, he warned Europe against treating America like a "sucker" while addressing a press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

On Friday, while delivering the keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue, French President Emmanuel Macron said Hegseth was justified in asking Europe to increase its own defense spending.

"It's hard to believe, a little bit, after some trips to Europe that I'm saying this, but thanks to President Trump, Asian allies should look to countries in Europe as a new found example," Hegseth said.

"It doesn't make sense for countries in Europe to do that while key allies in Asia spend less on defense in the face of an even more formidable threat, not to mention North Korea."

Spending on weapons and research is spiking among some Asian countries as they respond to a darkening security outlook by broadening their outside industrial partnerships while trying to boost their own defense industries, according to a new study by the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, the organization that runs the Shangri-La Dialogue.

The spike comes even as the nations spent an average of 1.5% of GDP on defense in 2024, a figure that has kept relatively constant over the last decade, it said.

Hegseth suggested during his speech that allies in Europe focus on security on the European continent, so that Washington could focus on the threat posed by China in the Indo-Pacific, alongside more participation by allies in Asia.

"We’re pushing our allies in Europe to own more of their security — to invest in their own defense... Thanks to President Trump, they are stepping up," Hegseth said.

But some of the Trump administration's early moves in the Indo-Pacific have raised eyebrows. The U.S. moved air defense systems from Asia to the Middle East earlier this year as tensions with Iran spiked - an effort which took 73 C-17 flights.

Hegseth, a former Fox TV host who has spent much of his first months in office focused on domestic issues, spoke to the international audience about issues that he has frequently talked about when in the United States, like "restoring the warrior ethos."

"We are not here to pressure other countries to embrace or adopt our politics or ideology. We are not here to preach to you about climate change or cultural issues," Hegseth said. "We respect you, your traditions and your militaries. And we want to work with you where our shared interests align."

© Thomson Reuters 2025.