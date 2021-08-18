Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Afghans crowd Kabul airport as US soldiers stand guard while evacuations operations are underway Photo: AFP
world

Pentagon investigating Afghan airport deaths

1 Comment
WASHINGTON

The U.S. Air Force said Tuesday it was investigating how civilians were killed as they tried to cling to an aircraft departing Kabul's airport amid chaotic scenes sparked by the imminent seizure of the Afghan capital by the Taliban.

Investigators are reviewing footage of what appears to be at least two Afghans plummeting from an airborne C-17 transport Monday as well as videos and social media posts related to other possible casualties, spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said.

She confirmed that they also looking into a body found in the wheel well of the aircraft after it landed in Qatar.

The examination "will be thorough to ensure we obtain the facts regarding this tragic incident. Our hearts go out to the families of the deceased," Stefanek said in a statement.

Stefanek did not give the total number of people killed and injured.

Video showed hundreds of people running alongside the huge craft and clambering onto it as it rolled along a runway at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Stefanek said the aircraft had landed to deliver equipment to support the evacuation of U.S. and Afghan civilians from Afghanistan.

"Before the air crew could offload the cargo, the aircraft was surrounded by hundreds of Afghan civilians who had breached the airport perimeter," she said.

"Faced with a rapidly deteriorating security situation around the aircraft, the C-17 crew decided to depart the airfield as quickly as possible."

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Pentagon investigating Afghan airport deaths

I guess they will set up a joint-investigation team with the Taliban government then?

Let's be real two seconds please, there isn't very much to investigate here except looking at the pictures and ask a few pro-forma questions to flight crew and people who were in charge of airport security back then.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #2

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Why are There So Many Summer Festivals in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #143: Nostalgic Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Child Safety Tips From Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Terrifying Japanese Urban Legends Based on True Stories

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #144: Naoshima’s Pumpkin Blown Away by Typhoon Lupit

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

3 Healthy Recipes To Cool You Down

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Spooky Japanese Superstitions and Their Origins

GaijinPot Blog