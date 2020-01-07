Pentagon distances itself from Trump threat to hit Iranian cultural sites

The Pentagon on Monday distanced itself from President Donald Trump’s assertions that he would bomb Iranian cultural sites despite international prohibitions on such attacks.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the U.S. will “follow the laws of armed conflict.” When asked if that ruled out targeting cultural sites, Esper said pointedly, “That’s the laws of armed conflict.”
The split between the president and his Pentagon chief came amid heightened tensions with Tehran following a U.S. drone strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force. Trump had twice warned that he would hit Iranian cultural sites if Tehran retaliates against the U.S.
Esper’s public comments reflected the private concerns of other defense and military officials, who cited legal prohibitions on attacks on civilian, cultural and religious sites, except under certain, threatening circumstances.
Trump first raised the prospect of targeting cultural sites in a tweet on Saturday and reiterated that view to reporters the next day.
“We have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD," he tweeted.
His Twitter message caught administration officials off-guard and prompted an immediate outcry from legal scholars, national security experts and Democratic lawmakers. But the president stood by his threat the following day.
“They’re allowed to kill our people. They’re allowed to torture and maim our people. They’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people,” he told reporters traveling with him on Air Force One. “And we’re not allowed to touch their cultural sites? It doesn’t work that way.”
By international law, however, it does.
Specifically, the 1954 Hague Convention says nations must “take all possible steps” to protect cultural property and shall refrain “from any act of hostility, directed against such property.” It also says nations must not use cultural sites for any threatening purposes that would make such locations a military target.
The Pentagon has long had a list of potential targets both inside Iran as well as those associated with Iran throughout the Middle East. Those targets and war plans are routinely updated, including during the recent uptick in hostilities.
Officials won’t discuss the list, but it is certain to include an array of Iranian military sites and capabilities, including missile, air defense and command and control locations.
Any targets would go through a lengthy vetting process within the military and the Pentagon to determine that they are legal, appropriate and proportionate to any Iranian action. Only after that process is complete would a list of potential sites go before the president for approval.
Outside the Pentagon, Trump's threats were met with condemnation.
“It shows that he is somewhat deranged about this," said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. “The pledge to attack cultural sites, likely, is a violation of international law.”
Kaine said that all Trump is doing “is escalating tensions and he seems to believe, 'I can strike you, but you can't strike me.' That's not the way the world works.” He added that Trump needs to confer with Congress.
The threats also drew reaction from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
“The targeting of sites of global cultural heritage is abhorrent to the collective values of our society,” museum leaders said in a statement. "At this challenging time, we must remind ourselves of the global importance of protecting cultural sites – the objects and places by which individuals, communities, and nations connect to their history and heritage.
Ahead of Esper’s comments, other administration officials tried to make clear that the U.S. would follow the law without directly contradicting the president.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said that any U.S. military strikes inside Iran would be legal.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said that any U.S. military strikes inside Iran would be legal.

"We'll behave inside the system," Pompeo said. "We always have and we always will."
sunfunbun
An idiotic madman tweets with disregard for intelligence, international understanding and, just plain human decency. What a horror of an individual.
nostromo
Pompeo is obviously not aware of either international law or his own countries past military actions
lincolnman
Remember when the Taliban were destroying sacred religious and cultural sites all over Afghanistan?
First Trump tries to make America like Russia, now he wants to imitate a terrorist group...
And what do the Iranian people, the ones we want to turn against the regime, think about Trump boasting about bombing their cultural sites?
Tilltertson, McMaster, Cohn, and Mattis had it right - Trump is an idiot, a moron, and has the understanding of a fifth grader - and is a danger to the republic - and now the world.
Jimizo
Trump tweeting trash again.
Any decent person must distance themselves from this crap.
klausdorth
"Lincolnman",
that's why his own people are leaving him en masse!
The man, deDonnie, is insane, he is becoming a second Roman Nero.
Yubaru
Trump's dementia is coming out in force here! Any one of us who tweeted the same things would have their accounts closed down by twitter!
SuperLib
It's just so weird.
First Trump doubles down on attacking cultural sites. I can only guess he didn't know you can't do that or he did know and just didn't care. Now we have the Defense Secretary contradicting him. I guess I'll go with Esper's statement and ignore Trump as just having an emotional outburst?
You also have the letter to Iraq saying US troops would leave, which seemed to surprise Esper.
It's just a big clown show. It would be funny if lives and war crimes weren't involved.
nishikat
It's his obsession, like when he doubles down on Hillary. He's an old man who can't get things out of his mind. Hillary, wall, cultural sites. He's crazy.
kurisupisu
So,
Bombing cultural buildings-no!
Depleted uranium munitions-yes!
Good to know the Pentagon has got its priorities right....
Blacklabel
Who thinks this statement is untrue and why?
"I don't care about Iranian cultural sites," Hegseth said. "If they could, if you understand the Islamic Republic of Iran, if they had the power, they would destroy every single one of our cultural sites and build a mosque on top of it."
ulysses
Wait for the right wing nutters to start with the 'Deep State' conspiracies......