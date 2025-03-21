Pentagon to brief Musk on top-secret plan for potential war with China, New York Times reports

Billionaire Elon Musk, U.S. President Donald Trump's close ally, is due to be briefed on Friday by the Pentagon on the U.S. military's plan for any war that might break out with China, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing U.S. officials.
Access to the closely guarded military plan would mark an sharp expansion of Musk's role as a Trump adviser who has spearheaded efforts to cut U.S. government spending.
It would also fuel questions about conflicts of interest for Musk, who as the head of both Tesla and SpaceX has business interests in China and with the Pentagon.
The White House has previously said Musk will recuse himself if any conflicts of interest arise between his business dealings and his role in cutting federal government spending.
The briefing for the China war plan has about 20 to 30 slides that lay out how the United States would fight such a conflict, the New York Times reported.
The Pentagon confirmed that Musk will be visiting on Friday but did not share further details. "The Defense Department is excited to welcome Elon Musk to the Pentagon on Friday. He was invited by Secretary (Pete) Hegseth and is just visiting," a Pentagon spokesperson said.
Washington and Beijing have had tense relations for years over differences ranging from access to technology, trade tariffs and cybersecurity to TikTok, Taiwan, Hong Kong, human rights and the origins of COVID-19.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
10 Comments
stormcrow
Letting a citizen of South Africa with huge business connections in China into the Pentagon to view U.S. top secrets is like letting a fox into the henhouse.
Big, big mistake.
Underworld
Well, I guess the President gets the intelligence briefings.
TokyoLiving
The US continues to demonstrate its fear of China's unstoppable global development.
They're so desperate that they're putting their trust in Trump's favorite buffoon mascot.
Even Musk has already defeated the electric car trade war and BYD has already defeated Tesla's crappy selfburning cars..
LOOOOOOL
DeeZee
Potential war with China? Do Americans really think the empire will survive? Think of how America won against Japan in WW2 with sheer productive capability against the experienced IJA. That's what will happen in reverse to America if they persist on fight a war against China.
ClippetyClop
Musk is a ripe target for recruitment by Chinese intelligence agencies due to the problems with Tesla.
Don't show him anything important, they'll find a way to comromise him just like the Soviets did with Krasnov.
isabelle
Total and utter lunacy from the Trump misadministration. Sharing top-secret military plans for a war with China to someone who is in bed with the Chinese Communist Party, and who desperately wants his businesses to succeed in China.
It doesn't take a genius to see the conflict of interest here.
We should never forget that Musk supports the CCP's annexation of Taiwan, and parrots CCP propaganda. He should be absolutely nowhere near the US government.
https://www.bbc.com/news/business-63196452
oldman_13
How'd this Musk guy weasel his way into such prominence within tRump's organization?
Yrral
Musk stepsister is his stepmother now Google Musk Stepsister
Express sister
It would be comical if it weren't a disgrace.
Peter Neil
that can’t be serious.