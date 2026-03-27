 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Pentagon Anthropic feud has sales and AI warfare at stake as Friday deadline looms
FILE PHOTO: The Pentagon logo is seen behind the podium in the briefing room at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo Image: Reuters/Alexander Drago
world

Pentagon weighs diverting Ukraine military aid to Middle East, Washington Post reports

2 Comments
WASHINGTON

The Pentagon is weighing whether to redirect weapons originally meant for Ukraine ‌to the Middle East, as the war in Iran strains supplies of some of the U.S. military's most critical ‌munitions, the Washington Post reported on ⁠Thursday, citing three people familiar ⁠with the matter.

The ⁠weapons that could be redirected include air ‌defense interceptor missiles purchased through a NATO initiative ⁠launched last year, ⁠under which partner countries buy U.S. arms for Kyiv, the report said.

The consideration comes as U.S. operations in the region intensify. Admiral ⁠Brad Cooper, the Central Command chief ⁠leading U.S. forces in the ‌Middle East, said on Wednesday the U.S. had hit over 10,000 targets inside Iran and was on track to limit Iran's ability to ‌project power outside its borders.

A Pentagon spokesperson told the newspaper the Defense Department would "ensure that U.S. forces and those of our allies and partners have what they need to fight and win."

In response to a query about the ​report, NATO spokesperson Allison Hart said weapons continue to be delivered to Kyiv.

"Everything ‌that NATO allies and partners have paid for through PURL has been delivered or continues to flow to Ukraine," she ‌said, referring to the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements ⁠List, a mechanism ⁠that allows European countries to ​pay for U.S. weapons on behalf ⁠of Ukraine.

The Pentagon ‌and the U.S. State Department did ​not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

The Pentagon is weighing whether to redirect weapons originally meant for Ukraine ‌to the Middle East, as the war in Iran strains supplies of some of the U.S. military's most critical ‌munitions, the Washington Post reported on ⁠Thursday, citing three people familiar ⁠with the matter.

Considering that Ukraine is helping US bases as well as US Middle East partners defend themselves from Iranian missile strikes, this would be a slap in the face.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

*drone strikes.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health

Prenatal Classes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Learn Japanese as an Adult: 5 Science-Backed Methods

GaijinPot Blog

Train Delays in Japan: Why They Happen and How to Handle Them

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Pregnancy In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Creators Kids Unlocks Your Child’s Inner Artist

Savvy Tokyo

Yoshiike Sangetsu Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Kasuisai Temple

GaijinPot Travel

TOPTIA Photography Redefines Portraits for the Modern Woman

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Oda Nobunaga: Who was Japan’s First Great Unifier?

GaijinPot Blog

5 New Japanese Spring Makeup Products for 2026

Savvy Tokyo