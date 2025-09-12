People killed in U.S. boat strike were not Tren de Aragua, Venezuela minister says

None of the 11 people killed in a U.S. military strike on a boat in the Caribbean last week were members of Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, Venezuela's interior minister said on Thursday, as the South American nation deployed troops amid heightened tensions with the U.S.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has said the boat was transporting illegal narcotics, but has provided scant further information about the incident, even amid demands from members of the U.S. Congress for a justification for the action.

"They openly confessed to killing 11 people," Interior Minister and ruling party head Diosdado Cabello said on state television. "We have done our investigations here in our country and there are the families of the disappeared people who want their relatives, and when we asked in the towns, none were from Tren de Aragua, none were drug traffickers."

"A murder has been committed against a group of citizens using lethal force," added Cabello, questioning how the U.S. could determine whether drugs were on the boat and why the people were not instead arrested.

The Venezuelan government said after the incident that a video post by Trump of the strike was artificial intelligence.

"These were evil Tren de Aragua narcoterrorists trying to bring illegal drugs into our country and kill Americans," White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said in response to questions.

Kelly said Maduro is not the legitimate president of Venezuela and that he is a "fugitive."

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said early on Thursday his country would deploy military, police and civilian defenses at 284 "battlefront" locations across the country, his latest show of military capacity.

The Trump administration has ratcheted up the U.S. military presence in the southern Caribbean as part of what it says is a crackdown on drug smugglers, and ordered the deployment of 10 F-35 fighter jets to a Puerto Rico airfield.

Maduro, who has alleged the U.S. military is hoping to drive him from power, did not say how many military, police or civilian militias would participate in the new deployment.

His government has already announced an increase of 25,000 troops for states along Venezuela's border with Colombia that are drug trafficking hubs.

"We're ready for an armed fight, if it's necessary," Maduro said from Ciudad Caribia, on the country's central coast, in an early morning broadcast on state television where he was flanked by his defense minister.

"Along all the Venezuelan coasts, from the border with Colombia to the east of the country, from north to south and east to west, we have a full preparation of official troops," he said.

Reuters witnesses in several cities around Venezuela did not note an increase in troop presence.

The U.S. last month doubled its reward for information leading to the arrest of Maduro to $50 million over allegations of drug trafficking and links to criminal groups.

Maduro has always denied the accusations and his government says Venezuela is not a drug producer.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.