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Peru Election
Presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, of the Popular Force party, waves to supporters in San Juan de Lurigancho district in Lima, Peru, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)
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Peru's electoral board confirms June 7 presidential runoff with Fujimori and Sánchez

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LIMA, Peru

Peruvian electoral authorities confirmed on Sunday the official results of the first round of the presidential elections in early April, with Keiko Fujimori and Roberto Sánchez advancing to the runoff on June 7.

The final vote count was released Friday, but it had to be confirmed by Peru's National Elections Board to set the second round as none of the candidates received more than half the valid votes.

The 50-year-old congresswoman Fujimori, the daughter of the late President Alberto Fujimori and candidate for Fuerza Popular, gathered 2.8 million votes, or 17.19% of the total. She reached a presidential runoff for the fourth time.

Sánchez, of Juntos por el Perú party and a former foreign trade minister under former President Pedro Castillo, got 2.015 million votes, or 12.03%.

Both beat 33 other candidates with promises to put an end to surging crime, the top priority for Peruvians whose country’s mining-driven economy has proved resilient to political instability.

More than 70% of voters did not chose either Fujimori or Sánchez in the first round, meaning both candidates will have to form coalitions if they hope to win in the runoff.

Peru has been embroiled in a long political crisis that has seen eight presidents come and go in nearly a decade of clashes between Parliament and the executive branch, and protests that left 50 demonstrators dead between 2022 and 2023.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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