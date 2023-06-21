Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Then Peru Prime Minister Betssy Chavez addresses the media during a news conference, in Lima
FILE PHOTO: Then Peru Prime Minister Betssy Chavez attends a news conference, in Lima, Peru on December 1, 2022. REUTERS/Angela Ponce/File Photo Photo: Reuters/ANGELA PONCE
world

Peru's former prime minister detained on conspiracy charges

1 Comment
LIMA

Peruvian police arrested an ex-prime minister on Tuesday for allegedly conspiring against the state and joining an attempted "coup" by ousted former President Pedro Castillo, in the latest criminal case targeting a politician in the country.

Former Prime Minister Betssy Chavez was detained at her home in the southern city of Tacna following a court order, according to local television, more than six months after the leftist Castillo was arrested and jailed on rebellion charges.

Chavez, a former legislator, and other former ministers of Castillo's 17-month-old government are also being investigated as co-conspirators for the crime of fomenting rebellion.

The charges stem from Castillo's announcement last December that he would dissolve Congress and rule by decree just ahead of an effort by lawmakers to vote him out of office. Peru's opposition-led Congress rapidly ousted Castillo and police subsequently arrested him.

Castillo's removal sparked months of angry and sometimes violent protests that left over 60 people dead, largely from indigenous groups. The current government led by President Dina Boluarte, Castillo's former vice president, has denied it committed abuses during the protests while pledging cooperation with the investigations.

A criminal chamber of Peru's Supreme Court issued the arrest warrant for Chavez, the court said on Twitter, while prosecutors filed a request for 18 months of preventative imprisonment.

A lawyer and fierce defender of Castillo, Chavez has repeatedly denied participating in or having knowledge of the alleged coup attempt, as have other former ministers who are also under investigation.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

You aren't a true Peruvian politician until you have been arrested for something.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Izushi

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

Essential Steps Right After Moving To Japan – Paperwork You Need From City Hall

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 19 – 25

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Wordsmiths Wanted for Gaming and Translation: Jobs for June in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Here’s How To Bug Proof Your Japanese Home This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Wineries of Yamanashi: A Taste of Japan’s Wine Country

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Under the Stars: 5 Stargazing Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

An Introduction to Yakitori: Grilled Chicken Skewers

Savvy Tokyo

Izumo no Okuni: The Woman Who Created Kabuki

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog