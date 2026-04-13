Fujimori takes early lead in crowded Peru presidential race, exit polls show

Peru’s presidential candidate Carlos Alvarez leaves after voting at a polling station during the general election, in Lima, Peru April 12, 2026. REUTERS/Stifs Paucca

By Lucinda Elliott and Marco Aquino

Peruvians headed to the polls on Sunday to vote for a new president and members of Congress, with early signals pointing to conservative Keiko Fujimori as leading a first‑round field ‌of more than 30 candidates.

Early exit polls showed Fujimori, a former congresswoman and daughter of ex-President Alberto Fujimori who was imprisoned for human rights abuses, in the lead with 16.6%, followed by leftist Roberto Sanchez with 12.1%, according to local pollster Ipsos Peru. A separate survey by Datum Internacional also ‌put Fujimori ahead with 16.5% of the vote, followed by ultra-conservative candidate Rafael Lopez Aliaga ⁠with 12.8%.

Years of political turmoil in the Andean nation have eroded confidence in institutions and left ⁠voters deeply disillusioned.

With no clear ⁠frontrunner and all major candidates polling well below the 50% needed to win outright, a June 7 runoff appeared likely — ‌a scenario that could prolong uncertainty in the world’s third‑largest copper producer at a time of rising crime and intensifying competition for ⁠influence between the United States and China.

Delays to polling stations ⁠opening were reported in some areas on Sunday morning, including capital Lima, due to the late setup of voting tables and the absence of citizens assigned to receive voters.

The disruptions prompted authorities to extend voting hours by one hour, until 6 p.m., for the roughly 27 million people eligible to vote.

Roberto Burneo, head of Peru’s ⁠electoral authority (JNE), said legal action would be taken against the company responsible for distributing the voting materials.

Voter Margarita Sandoval, 35, said ⁠she had waited in line for two hours without ‌being able to enter her ballot station in Chorrillos, a southern district of the capital.

“I have to work and I can't vote," Sandoval said. "These elections are a disaster."

CANDIDATES SPAN IDEOLOGICAL SPECTRUM

Since 2018, Peru has cycled through eight presidents, fueling skepticism that any new administration will last a full five-year term following a dizzying turnover driven by impeachments, corruption scandals and weak governing coalitions ‌that have paralyzed decision-making.

“People really despise the current Congress," said Martin Cassinelli at the Atlantic Council. "They recognize them as responsible for the political chaos we've had over the last 10 years,” he added.

Political distrust has fueled a crowded field spanning the ideological spectrum, including seasoned politicians, a far-right businessman and a television comedian.

Among the best known is conservative Fujimori, making her fourth presidential bid after reaching the runoff in all three previous races.

Educated in the U.S. and leader of the powerful Popular Force party in Congress, Fujimori has framed herself as a guarantor of order and economic stability, appealing to voters alarmed by surging ​violent crime. Her candidacy remains polarizing, however, due to her family legacy and past legal troubles.

Ricardo Belmont, a former Lima mayor running for the center-left Civic Works Party, saw a late rise in support, elevating him in polls in ‌recent days.

Popular comedian Carlos Alvarez, who is campaigning on a tough-on-crime platform, was also polling among the top contenders. Both are considered outsiders who have gained traction by tapping into a broader anti-establishment mood, according to analysts.

On the right, former Lima Mayor Rafael Lopez Aliaga, a wealthy businessman with socially ‌conservative views, has campaigned on an ultra-conservative platform but has seen support fluctuate.

Public insecurity has emerged as the dominant theme ⁠of the campaign. Homicides and extortion have climbed ⁠in recent years, driven in part by drug trafficking and ​illegal mining. Most leading candidates have proposed expanding the role of the armed forces in internal security.

The election also ⁠carries geopolitical implications. Peru's deepening economic relationship ‌with China -- now its largest trading partner and a major investor in mining and infrastructure -- ​has raised concerns in Washington, which has stepped up diplomatic and security engagement ahead of the vote.

Whoever advances to the runoff will face a fractured Congress and newly reinstated Senate, which may complicate efforts to pass legislation and raise the risk of renewed impeachment battles.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.