Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2013 file photo, Peru's jailed, former President Alberto Fujimori attends his hearing at a police base on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. On Dec. 24, 2017, Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski announced he was granting Fujimori a medical pardon. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia, File)
world

Peru's president grants medical pardon to jailed Fujimori

4 Comments
LIMA, Peru

Peru's president announced Sunday night that he has granted a medical pardon to jailed former strongman Alberto Fujimori, who was serving a 25-year sentence for human rights abuses, corruption and the sanctioning of death squads.

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski released a statement saying he decided to free Fujimori for "humanitarian reasons."

The 79-year-old Fujimori, who governed from 1990 to 2000, is a polarizing figure in Peru. Some Peruvians laud him for defeating the Maoist Shining Path guerrilla movement, while others loathe him for human rights violations carried out under his government.

His daughter, Keiko Fujimori, narrowly lost Peru's last presidential election to Kuczynski, and her party dominates congress. Her party mounted an attempt this month to oust Kuczynski over business ties to the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, which is at the center of a huge Latin American corruption scandal, but the president survived the impeachment vote late Thursday.

Fujimori filed a request seeking a medical pardon more than a year ago, citing deteriorating health. He has said on his Twitter account that he suffers from arrhythmia, for which he has been hospitalized several times this year.

Peruvian law provides that no person convicted of murder or kidnapping can receive a presidential pardon except in the case of a terminal illness. Three previous requests from Fujimori for pardons since 2013 were rejected after doctors said he did not suffer from incurable illness or severe mental disorder

Fujimori would have been in prison until age 93 if he had severed his full sentence.

A former university president and mathematics professor, Fujimori was a political outsider when he emerged from obscurity to win Peru's 1990 presidential election over writer Mario Vargas Llosa.

Peru was being ravaged by runaway inflation and guerrilla violence when he took office. He quickly rebuilt the economy with mass privatizations of state industries. Defeating the fanatical Shining Path rebels took longer but his fight won him broad-based support.

His presidency collapsed just as dramatically as his rise to power.

After briefly shutting down Congress and putting himself into a third term, Fujimori fled the country in disgrace in 2000 after leaked videotapes showed his spy chief, Vladimiro Montesinos, bribing lawmakers. Fujimori went to Japan, his parents' homeland, and famously sent in his resignation by fax.

Five years later, he stunned supporters and enemies alike when he flew to neighboring Chile, where he was arrested and extradited to Peru. Fujimori's goal was to run for Peru's presidency again in 2006, but instead he went to trial and was convicted of abuse of power.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

Find out more!

Taxes suddenly got interesting with the Furusato Nozei incentive scheme

en.furumaru.jp

View More

4 Comments
Login to comment

should get house arrest not freedom.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

How does an inmate Tweet?

Since Japan lives Fujimori so much, he should be exiled here.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Happy, happy holidays to you all.

Congratulations to the Fujimori family.

Today , it's a date to remember....Mr. Alberto Fujimori Fujimori , finally is free . VIVA EL PERU !!....KAMPAI...!!

We the people who respect Don Alberto, we do feel great relief that Mr. Fujimori will be at home with his loved ones.

A Peruvian statesman like Mr. Alberto Fujimori Fujimori ....is enedit....the true outsider....a unique Samuray made in Peru.....FUJIMORI RULES..!! KAMPAI...!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Weird thing when he first took refuge in Japan: the Peruvian constitution stipulates that the president must be a Peruvian citizen, so by claiming that office, Fujimori was de facto renouncing any Japanese citizenship - but that was neatly ignored.

Power talks.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Offer

Get a free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

The Only Gaijin in the Village: Paint it Black

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Tofuya Ukai: A Dining Oasis Underneath Tokyo Tower

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Savvy’s Women Of The Year: 11 Inspiring Leaders We Met In 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Recipe: Hosomaki And Gunkan Sushi For Holiday Parties

Savvy Tokyo

Parks and Gardens

Akasakayama Park

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

The Last Weekends: Savvy’s Guide To A Perfect End Of 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Present Tense: Grammatically Correct Japanese Gift Giving

GaijinPot Blog