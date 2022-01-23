Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People take part in a demonstration against the Spanish oil company Repsol in Lima, on January 21, 2022 after the spill of some 6,000 barrels of crude oil on the central coast of Peru, attributed to the waves caused by the volcanic eruption in Tonga Photo: AFP
world

Peru declares 'environmental emergency' on coastal area hit by oil spill

0 Comments
LIMA

Peru on Saturday declared an "environmental emergency" along a stretch of coast hit by an oil spill caused by freak waves from a volcanic eruption in the South Pacific.

With the 90-day decree, the government said it plans "sustainable management" of 21 beaches tarred by 6,000 barrels of oil that spilled from a tanker ship unloading at a refinery last Saturday.

That accident followed the stunningly powerful eruption of an undersea volcano near the nation of Tonga, unleashing tsunami waves around the Pacific and as far away as the United States.

In Peru the oil spill near Lima has fouled beaches, killed birds and harmed the fishing and tourism industries.

The government is demanding payment of damages from the Spanish energy giant which owns the refinery.

The environment ministry said 174 hectares -- equivalent to 270 football fields -- of sea, beaches and natural reserves were affected by the spill.

Crews are working to clean up the spill.

In declaring the emergency Saturday, the environment ministry said: "the spill amounts to a sudden event of significant impact on the coastal marine ecosystem, which has major biological diversity."

It said that over the short term Repsol is responsible for emergency clean up operations.

Its refinery is in the town of Ventanilla near Lima.

Repsol has said the spill occurred because of freak waves caused by the eruption in the Pacific.

The company is arguing that it is not responsible for the spill, however, because it says the government gave no warning that there might be rough waters from that undersea blast half way across the world.

Last week fishermen and other local people who live off the sea and tourism staged protests over the sudden loss of their livelihood.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help in the fight against COVID-19!

Earn ¥317,000 with a free health checkup as a Clinical Study Participant in Tokyo

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

8 Deadly Animals Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Crazy Japanese Kaiju Movies You Must Watch

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Why Hostess Clubs?’

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chuo-Sobu Line

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #163: Celebrating Coming of Age Day in Style

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Dealing with Mandatory Hotel Quarantine for Foreign Residents Returning to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Six Kid-Friendly Places to Escape the Elements

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #164: University Entrance Exam Mixes American and British English

GaijinPot Blog

health

Recipe: Carrot, Ginger & Miso Soup

Savvy Tokyo