Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Peru's President Dina Boluarte meets with foreign press, in Lima
FILE PHOTO: Peru's President Dina Boluarte speaks as she meets with foreign press, in Lima, Peru January 24, 2023. REUTERS/Angela Ponce/File Photo Photo: Reuters/ANGELA PONCE
world

Peru declares state of emergency in parts of capital after crime spike

0 Comments
LIMA

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte said on Monday her government has declared a state of emergency in three districts hit by a spike in crime, a measure that allows the military to help enforce security.

The emergency status was declared in the districts of San Juan de Lurigancho and San Martin de Porras, both in the capital Lima, and in the northern district of Talara, Boluarte said in a statement, adding in an interview that the measure aimed to raise a "frontal fight against crime and organized crime."

The measure, which Prime minister Alberto Otarola said will take effect on Tuesday, suspends civil rights such as the inviolability of the home.

In recent days, police reported attacks in San Juan including the throwing of a war grenade into a nightclub, which with another nearby grenade attack left at least 15 injured.

Crime reports to police in Lima rose to nearly 160,200 last year, compared to 120,350 in 2021, according to the country's ombudsman office.

Local authorities have in recent days called on armed forces to help police fight crime, and some right-wing lawmakers have even proposed harsh measures similar to those of President Nayib Bukele in El Salvador.

Peru's government has however ruled out taking such measures.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Animals Found Only In Japan and Where to See Them

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Cautionary Kappa Folktales and Modern Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Daisendaki Falls

GaijinPot Travel

Daisen Makiba Milk no Sato

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Train Kanji To Know When Commuting

GaijinPot Blog

Artist and Youtuber Emily Sim (Emirichu) Paints Her Life in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kagikake Pass

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Looking for New Job Opportunities in Japan this Fall?

GaijinPot Blog

How to get to and from Kansai International Airport (KIX)

GaijinPot Travel

5 Versatile Fashion Items Trending In Tokyo This Fall 2023

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 18–24

Savvy Tokyo