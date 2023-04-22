Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US Peru Ex President
FILE - This booking photo released on March 18, 2019, by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo Manrique. A U.S. judge on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, ordered the former Peruvian president to surrender to federal agents after an appeals court denied his latest motion to stop his extradition back to Peru where he faces charges he accepted millions of dollars in bribes. (San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
world

Peru ex-leader Toledo surrenders to be extradited from U.S.

0 Comments
SAN JOSE, Calif

Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo Manrique surrendered to U.S. federal agents Friday to be extradited to Peru, where he faces charges of accepting millions of dollars in bribes as part of a mammoth corruption scandal in which four of Peru’s ex-presidents have been implicated.

Toledo's surrender ends a yearslong legal battle against his extradition, which started in 2019 when he was arrested at his home in Menlo Park, California. Federal prosecutors have said Peruvian officials will travel to Northern California to pick up Toledo and fly him back to Peru. It's not immediately known when that will happen.

Toledo, who was Peru’s president from 2001 to 2006, is accused of taking at least $20 million in bribes from Odebrecht, a giant Brazilian construction company that has admitted to U.S. authorities that it bribed officials to win contracts throughout Latin America for decades. He has denied the charges.

He had sought a stay on his extradition, pending a legal challenge to the U.S. State Department’s decision to send him back to Peru, but a court of appeals denied his latest motion this week and a federal judge ordered him to surrender.

After his arrest, Toledo was initially held in solitary confinement at the Santa Rita Jail about 40 miles (60 kilometers) east of San Francisco, but was released in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and his deteriorating mental health. He was held under house arrest after that.

Toledo has been living in California since 2016 when he returned to Stanford University, his alma mater, as a visiting scholar to study education in Latin America. His ties to the San Francisco Bay Area go back to the 1970s when he was an undergraduate student at the University of San Francisco and then a graduate student at Stanford University.

Toledo, 77, is one of four ex-presidents linked to the Odebrecht corruption scandal that has shaken Peru’s politics, with nearly every living former president now on trial or under investigation.

Former President Ollanta Humala is standing trial on charges that he and his wife received over $3 million from Odebrecht for his presidential campaigns in 2006 and 2011. Both have denied any wrongdoing.

Ex-leader Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who left office in 2018, is under house arrest for similar charges.

Former leader Alan García, in office from 2006-2011, fatally shot himself in the head in 2019 as police arrived at his home to arrest him.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

A Guide to Products, Salons and Afro-Hair Care in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Confessions & Confusions: Our Foster Girl Leaves the Nest

Savvy Tokyo

Shin-Cha: How to Enjoy the Freshest Japanese Tea

Savvy Tokyo

Tottori Hanakairo Flower Park

GaijinPot Travel

5 Flower Parks in Shimane and Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Build, Drive, Manage or Teach: Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

events

 This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use Pasmo or Suica with an iPhone for Commuting in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Dine Like a Local: 5 Tips for Eating Out in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Fuji’s Backdrop: 5 Parks to Enjoy Iconic Views in Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog