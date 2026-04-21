Peru reviews disputed election ballots with final result likely stalled until May

Peru’s presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori casts her vote at a polling station during the general election, in Lima, Peru, April 12, 2026. REUTERS/Miguel Lo Bianco

By Marco Aquino and Lucinda Elliott

Peru's electoral authorities began reviewing thousands of contested ballots on Monday, stalling the count in the April ‌12 general election and delaying final results, as no clear presidential rival has emerged to face conservative frontrunner Keiko Fujimori in a June runoff.

Roughly 6% of polling stations - representing more than one million votes - ‌were challenged last week due to inconsistencies, missing information or errors ⁠on tally sheets, according to Peru's National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE).

Peru’s ⁠top electoral body, ⁠the National Jury of Elections (JNE), said it has started reviewing disputed polling stations in ‌public hearings before adding them to the final tally, a process that could take weeks.

The ⁠final result of the presidential election will ⁠be known no later than May 15, legal coordinator for the JNE, Jorge Valdivia, told a press conference on Monday.

“That is the latest date we have set, because time must be given to the candidates who advance to the ⁠runoff to carry out their campaign activities,” Valdivia said.

Thousands of additional tally sheets ⁠from the simultaneous elections for senators and ‌deputies were also under review, JNE officials said.

The official vote count has barely moved since Friday. With nearly 94% of ballots tallied, Fujimori was holding about 17% of the vote, according to ONPE. Left-wing congressman Roberto Sanchez and ultra-conservative Rafael Lopez Aliaga ‌remained locked in a tight contest for second place, with 12.0% and 11.9% of the vote respectively - a margin of roughly 13,000 votes that continues to fluctuate.

Over the past week, Sanchez has gradually pulled ahead of former Lima mayor Lopez Aliaga, reflecting a pattern that has favored the leftist lawmaker, an ally of jailed ex-president Pedro Castillo. Castillo won the presidency in 2021 with strong support from rural and interior regions of ​the country.

Most of the disputed stations are located outside the capital Lima, and their geographic origin will be the "determining factor for the second round,” JPMorgan ‌said in a client note.

"The fact that the gap has widened again, even as urban and overseas votes continue to be counted, suggests that Sanchez's rural base is generating enough votes to offset opposing pressure,” the ‌bank added.

Delays to the count have prompted fraud allegations from Lopez Aliaga and ⁠calls for the resignation of ONPE ⁠chief Piero Corvetto from business leaders and ​lawmakers from several political parties.

The JNE filed a criminal complaint with prosecutors ⁠against him, alleging offenses including ‌violations of voting rights.

Corvetto has acknowledged logistical delays but denied ​that any irregularities took place. Corvetto did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

European Union election observers said last week they found no evidence of fraud.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.