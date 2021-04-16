Pfizer CEO: Vaccine third dose 'likely' needed within 12 months

The head of Pfizer said in an interview aired Thursday that people will "likely" need a third dose of his company's COVID-19 vaccine within a year of being fully vaccinated.
CEO Albert Bourla also said annual vaccinations against the coronavirus may well be required.
"We need to see what would be the sequence, and for how often we need to do that, that remains to be seen," Bourla told CNBC in an interview recorded on April 1.
"A likely scenario is that there will be likely a need for a third dose, somewhere between six and 12 months and then from there, there will be an annual revaccination, but all of that needs to be confirmed," he said, adding that variants will play a "key role."
"It is extremely important to suppress the pool of people that can be susceptible to the virus," he said.
Researchers currently don't know how long vaccines provide protection against the coronavirus.
Pfizer published a study earlier this month that said its jab is more than 91 percent effective at protecting against the coronavirus, and more than 95 percent effective against severe cases of COVID-19 up to six months after the second dose.
But researchers say more data is needed to determine whether protection lasts after six months.
David Kessler, the head of U.S. President Joe Biden's COVID-19 response team, warned a congressional committee on Thursday that Americans should expect to receive booster shots to defend against coronavirus variants.
"We don't know everything at this moment," he told the House Coronavirus Crisis Subcommittee. "We are studying the durability of the antibody response.
"It seems strong but there is some waning of that and no doubt the variants challenge," he said. "I think for planning purposes, planning purposes only, I think we should expect that we may have to boost."
The Pfizer vaccine, developed in partnership with German firm BioNTech, currently plays a leading role in American and European vaccination campaigns.
The pharmaceutical giant announced in February that it was testing a third dose of its vaccine to better combat the emerging variants.© 2021 AFP
CoffeeDeluxe
Maybe Moderna or Sputnik is the way to go, then.
iraira
Unfortunately, resistance to coronaviruses often fades over time. Booster shots will keep certain immunogloblin levels high and should offer smore sustained resistance. As exposure to other coronaviruses seems to impart some cross-resistance to other coronaviruses, research is also being conducted on other (much less lethal) coronaviruses in hopes that they can immunize against COVID-19 using more benign coronaviruses.
bokuda
at this pace I we won't live long enough to need a 3rd vaccine.
Concerned Citizen
Another booster shot needed? I thought the vaccine 'works'?
This might be part of Big Pharma's great business model for long term profits with no risk.
Never let a good crisis go to waste. (Covid)
Create a solution vaccine that 'works' but doesn't always work or work very well, so you need perpetual booster shots.Heavily fund politicians on both sides of the political aisle and pressure them to pass laws to make vaccines mandatory and to also free you from liability for the deaths and injury resulting from your product.
Amazing!
Blacklabel
the vaccine doesnt appear to work simply by the fact that even after vaccination you still cant do what you could do pre-COVID. confirmed by fearmonger Fauci.
There are enough "variants" that he can create and enough people who get infected anyway (even after vaccination) for him to keep people home and the things he wants closed as closed until we all die of old age.
gintonic
people will "likely" need a third dose of his company's COVID-19 vaccine within a year of being fully vaccinated. .CEO Albert Bourla also said annual vaccinations against the coronavirus may well be required.
and the Big Pharma cash registers go....kachiiing.
cracaphat
It was within six months last month according to him.Soon it will become a monthly jab a la the flu.My student cancelled tomorrow's lesson because she's having her second jab today and her co-workers warned her that you need to stay home cuz you feel like shizzz.
virusrex
Overly pessimistic declaration not really based in evidence, maybe it is just something convenient (for him) so he can believe this possibility much more easily. If immunity waned enough to allow reinfections it would have been visible already in clusters of cases between people that were infected a year ago. Before this is seen there is no real need to think this "necessary extra booster" is the only possibility.
This is the problem, for COVID cellular immunity has already been proved to be very important, maybe much more than antibodies, but it is much more complicated and expensive to examine, so everybody is just doing the least effort approach and keep looking only to the antibodies and try to conclude things from it.
For some pathogens (like Cytomegalovirus) it is very complicated to develop vaccines because of this, in animal experiments a vaccine protects 100% of the animals against a dose of virus that would have killed them, but antibodies are never detected. The vaccine candidate apparently works but its just too complicated to test it on humans.
didou
A few words.
He starts to prepare and accomodate the world, before saying a yearly vaccine might be necessary.
jinjapan
Seems similar to the influenza vaccine which lasts about 6 months. Many people get those shots every year. Have to get used to the new world I guess.