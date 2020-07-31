Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Philippine police capture country’s most-wanted fugitive

0 Comments
MANILA, Philippines

Philippine police said Thursday they have captured the country’s most-wanted fugitive, a former lawmaker who was convicted years ago of corruption and murdering his wife.

Former Rep. Ruben Ecleo Jr. was arrested with his driver while on his way to play golf in Pampanga province north of Manila where he had apparently hid for years under a false name, police Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas said.

“This should be a warning to all. It’s good this one did not fight back despite his armaments, you saw he has high-powered firearms,” national police chief Gen. Archie Gamboa said at a news conference, where Ecleo was presented.

A special anti-graft court ordered Ecleo’s arrest in 2006 in connection with irregularities in the construction of a public market and a town hall and the repair of a building in a town on southern Dinagat island where he served as mayor in the early 1990s.

In 2012, a court found Ecleo guilty in the 2002 murder of his wife at their home in central Cebu city. Investigators at the time said Ecleo strangled his wife in an argument and her body was later found dumped in a ravine.

Sinas said police would try to determine if Ecleo played a role in other past killings in Cebu and if some officials helped him elude arrest.

Ecleo used to head a local religious group which was regarded by some as a cult and has wide following in the south.

In 2013, police and troops, backed by air force assault helicopters, tried to arrest Ecleo but clashed with hundreds of his followers in hours of violence in Dinagat that left several followers and a police officer dead.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Trending Now

3 Reasons Naomi Watanabe’s Parody of “Rain On Me” Is Iconic

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Launching And Nurturing An Online Community In Japan With Amanda McCready

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Ibusuki

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Filling in the Work History Section of Your Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

6 Japanese Crime Novels To Get Your Heart Racing

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Pork Shogayaki

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Shiretoko Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

How to Get an IT Job in Japan, Tips From Hiring Managers

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

6 Online Workshops To Experience Japan From Home

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 30, 2020

GaijinPot Blog