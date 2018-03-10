Philippine president needs psychiatric evaluation: U.N. rights chief

The U.N. human rights chief said Friday that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who has launched profanity-laced diatribes against United Nations rapporteurs, needs "psychiatric evaluation".
Listing some of Manila's actions against U.N. envoys, including filing terrorism charges against one, rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said "it makes one believe that the president of the Philippines needs to submit himself to some sort of psychiatric evaluation".
Zeid and other U.N. rights officials have focused significant attention on Duterte's controversial drug war.
Police have killed more than 4,100 drug suspects since Duterte took office in 2016, but rights groups allege more than 8,000 others have been murdered in what they describe as crimes against humanity.
The U.N. special rapporteur on extra-judicial killings, Agnes Callamard, has become a particular Duterte target over her criticism of his campaign to stamp out illegal drugs.
Earlier this month, Duterte vowed he would never cooperate with U.N. investigators looking into extrajudicial killings.
"When the human rights or whoever is that rapporteur arrives, my order to you is, do not answer ...
"You're investigating us, fact finding? Well sorry, do not fuck with me," the president said, referring to Callamard.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Zeid said it was "absolutely disgraceful that the president of a country could speak in this way, using the foulest of language against a rapporteur that is highly respected."
Manila hit back against Zeid's suggestion that the president may be mentally unwell, calling his remarks an "unmeasured outburst."
"The comments of the High Commissioner bring great dishonour to the Human Rights Council and its noble endeavours", Philippine foreign minister Alan Peter Cayetano said in a statement.
"The world actually needs more Dutertes," he added.
Zeid also referred to a pending terrorism case against the U.N.'s special rapporteur on the rights of indigenous people, Victoria Tauli Corpuz.
Manila has accused Corpuz of "alleged membership of the Communist Party of the Philippines and (the) New People's Army", Zeid said.
The New People's Army, which is waging a decades-old Maoist armed rebellion, has been designated a "terrorist organisation" by the U.S. State Department.
Zeid said that Corpuz believes she has been targeted because of comments she made regarding the alleged killings of indigenous people in the southern region of Mindanao, where Duterte has imposed martial law in an effort to curb a jihadist threat.
"This is of course unacceptable for a special rapporteur acting on behalf of the international community whose expertise is sought by the Human Rights Council to be treated in this way", Zeid said.
"These attacks cannot go unanswered," he added.
Foreign minister Cayetano also responded on the Corpuz case, insisting there was evidence linking the U.N. rights experts to a banned group, without detailing the nature of the charges filed against her.
"If indeed Ms Tauli-Corpuz and the others named in the petition are innocent as they claim they are, they should see this as an opportunity to clear their names", he said.
Duterte elected by a landslide in 2016 largely on a pledge to kill tens of thousands of criminals has boasted of killings he claims to have committed personally.
He has also sidelined many of his top domestic critics.
Most recently he has moved against the country's top judge, Maria Lourdes Sereno, who faces all-but-certain impeachment following threats by Duterte over her criticism of the drug war and crackdown on civil rights.© 2018 AFP
14 Comments
cla68
The Stalinists always accused dissidents of being psychotic. It’s a common totalitarian tactic.
Jimizo
Right, so what do you think of Duterte?
A ‘dissident’?
PTownsend
Interesting similarity to Trump; both need interpreters to clarify what they might have said.
Given Putin's a neo-Stalinist, what does he call those who oppose him?
Aly Rustom
He should. the man is insane.
He's done more than that. He's called President Obama a son of a wh----. I'd love to see him try that with Trump. At the end of the day, Duterte is a coward. He knows Trump would not put up with the crap that Obama did.
An insane coward.
CrazyJoe
It is without question that this individual has serious psychiatric problems. The true issue is why doesn't the UN do something other than pay lip service?
Tommy Jones
Such as passing a non-binding resolution in the general assembly?
Chop Chop
Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein was not talking about killing drug pushers and traffickers but he was criticizing the President Dudarte for the Philippine military had cracked downed Al Qaida link Islamic terrorist group and killing most of its members in Southern city a few month ago.
Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein is standing for Muslim peoples regardless of terrorists or civilians. Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein is misusing Human Rights' Commissioner office for his Islamic religion work. He is abusing the UN Human Rightrs' Commissioner power for Islamic religion cause. He must resign from the UN Human Rights' Commissioner's position.
kurisupisu
Maybe the United Nations would have the Philippines copy the US model where getting street drugs is easier than getting a prescription ?
Matt Hartwell
The U.N is only as strong as the commitment it has from member states to do something. Clearly they don't want to do anything about Duterte. Who's fault is that? The U.N or the countries involved?
I know its fashionable to beat on the U.N but it always misses the point. It simply allows a bunch of nation states to sit around a table and have a discussion, the real power resides in the hands of the those nation states, particularly the more influential and powerful countries.
Same as it ever was.
macv
and the UN needs to be abolished
Disillusioned
If you really want to know who this guy is, look up 'Davao death squads' on the net. The number of drug dealer deaths quoted in this article are no where near the actual amount of dealers killed over the last two decades.
Serrano
As long as the majority of the Philippine people don't think Duterte needs a psychiatric evaluation, he probably won't get one.
Nan Ferra
He is a psychopathic nutcase.
socrateos
UN is not the World Government. It's not a sovereign government. It cannot print money; it has to beg everyone to get money. UR resolutions are not really laws because those can not be enforced. It does not even have a police force to enforce laws.