Filipino protesters hold a protest outside of Chinese Consulate in Makati, Philippines
Filipino activists hold a protest condemning China's actions during an encounter in the disputed waters of the South China Sea, outside of the Chinese Consulate in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday. Image: Reuters/Lisa Marie David
world

Philippine protesters trample on Xi effigy; condemn China's maritime 'aggression'

6 Comments
MANILA

Protesters in Manila trampled on an effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday as they condemned China's "aggression" against the Philippines in the South China Sea.

The protesters marched towards the Chinese consulate in Manila, chanting "China leave!" while others called out China's "aggression" against Filipino people in the South China Sea.

The Philippines and China have had a series of maritime run-ins, including an incident last month where China used water cannon to disrupt a Philippine supply mission to soldiers stationed on a grounded warship in the disputed Second Thomas Shoal.

"Our message is addressed to the Chinese government: move out of the West Philippine Sea, dismantle its illegal structures ... recognize the 2016 arbitral tribunal ruling, and stop the harassment of Filipino fisher folk and ... Philippine supply missions," said Mong Palatino, one of the protest leaders.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea as its territory, policed by an armada of coastguard vessels, some more than 1,000 km away from its mainland.

A 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration concluded that Beijing's claim to almost the entire South China Sea was groundless, but China rejects that ruling.

Tell 'em, Philippines! Tell the bully to piss off.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

The Chinese Communist Party: winning hearts and minds since 1921.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

The protestors are absolutely right.

7 ( +8 / -1 )

Can't believe it! Somebody with very thin skin is gonna be steaming!

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Go Philippines!!!

You have the support of so many people in the South China Seas!!

It's time for China to act like a respectable member of the world!!

4 ( +4 / -0 )

First off... totally support these people and the Philippines. But... you can bet, if they don't know already, the Chinese will use spies to find out exactly who is behind this protest. Not that the Chinese would target who ever it is, but if these protests continue and grow, they will know who they're dealing with. They will then figure out a way to counter the protests.... something else to change the news cycle.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

