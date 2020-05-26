Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
A high school in Manila is disinfected in March amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus Photo: AFP
world

Philippines' Duterte says no school until there is a virus vaccine

2 Comments
By Maria TAN
MANILA

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he will not allow students to go back to school until a coronavirus vaccine is available, even as some countries resume in-person classes.

Children were due to return to school at the end of August after classes for more than 25 million primary and secondary students were shut down in March as the contagion took off in the Philippines.

But in a speech aired late Monday, Duterte said the risk was too great, even if it held students back academically.

"Unless I am sure that they are really safe it's useless to be talking about opening of classes," the president said.

"For me, vaccine first. If the vaccine is already there, then it's okay," he added. "If no one graduates, then so be it."

Though researchers have launched an unprecedented global effort to quickly develop a vaccine, it is not clear when a viable candidate will be proven and distributed on a large scale.

Public school normally runs from June to April in the Philippines, but authorities pushed back the start as cases rose and a strict lockdown brought most of the nation to a halt.

In order to ease classroom crowding, the education ministry had already announced a mix of distance-learning measures, including online classes, would be used for the coming school year.

Millions live in deep poverty in the Philippines and do not have access to computers at home, which would be key for the viability of online classes.

The pandemic has kept children around the globe home for months, but in-person classes have begun to resume in countries including South Korea and France.

The Philippines' coronavirus case count reached more than 14,300 on Monday, including 873 deaths.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

So no school for another YEAR or so? That is just stupid.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

yes that could take awhile. Lucky kids!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #82: More Remote Work, More Cat Problems

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

I Tried The Dalgona Coffee Trend

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Kimono Fashion With A Twist

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Fukushima

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Nagoro Scarecrow Village

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon