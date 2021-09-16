Philippines' Duterte will not cooperate with ICC drug war probe

President Rodrigo Duterte will not cooperate with the International Criminal Court's probe into the Philippines' drug war, his lawyer said Thursday, insisting the tribunal does not have jurisdiction in the country.
ICC judges authorised Wednesday a full-blown investigation into Duterte's anti-narcotics campaign, which rights groups estimate has killed tens of thousands of people, saying it resembled an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians.
Duterte "will not cooperate since first of all, the Philippines has left the Rome statute, so the ICC no longer has jurisdiction over the country", chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo told local radio DZBB.
"The government will not let in any ICC member to collect information and evidence here in the Philippines. They will be barred entry."
Duterte pulled Manila out of The Hague-based court after it launched a preliminary probe, but the ICC said it had jurisdiction over crimes committed while the Philippines was still a member.
Rights groups, lawyers and relatives of people killed in the drug war welcomed the ICC decision.
"I'm glad because this might be a way for us to get justice for the deaths of our loved ones," said Corazon Enriquez, who blames Duterte for the killing of her son during a police raid on their home in 2016. "That's what we're hoping for -- for that person responsible for the deaths of our children and family members to pay."
Edre Olalia, the president of the National Union of Peoples' Lawyers, said the organisation hoped this was "the beginning of the end to impunity" while rights group Karapatan said "Duterte and his cohorts should be made accountable for these crimes".
Duterte was elected in 2016 on a campaign promise to get rid of the Philippines' drug problem, openly ordering police to kill drug suspects if officers' lives were in danger.
At least 6,181 people have died in more than 200,000 anti-drug operations conducted since July 2016, according to the latest official data released by the Philippines.
ICC prosecutors in court papers estimate the figure to be between 12,000 to 30,000 dead.
Duterte has repeatedly attacked the world's only permanent war crimes court, calling it "bullshit" and vowing not to cooperate with its probe.
But the Philippines' top judges ruled earlier this year that the ICC can prosecute "government actors" for alleged crimes committed before the country withdrew from the tribunal -- contradicting Duterte's assertion.
The ICC investigation will also cover alleged extra-judicial killings in the southern Davao region between 2011 and 2016, when Duterte was mayor.
Human rights lawyer Kristina Conti told AFP the ICC investigation could take months or even years.
The government's refusal to cooperate would make the probe "hard", but she said ICC prosecutors could work with groups on the ground to get the evidence they needed.
Families said they were prepared to wait.
"Even if it will take a long time, at least we have something to look forward to instead of just waiting for nothing," said one victim's mother, who asked not to be identified. "At least we have hope."© 2021 AFP
Michael Machida
International Criminal Court
Yes. They do have jurisdiction.
Hello Kitty 321
The West going after weaker countries again. Perhaps they should set a precedent and arrest the people responsible for the illegal wars in Afghanistan and Iraq war first ans show
that nobody is above the law, otherwise it is meaningless.
Henry Montag
Clearly Duterte needs to brush up on his English comprehension, and check what the I in ICC stands for.
Tom San
Lots of luck. In the Philippines, corruption runs deep. Really deep.
WA4TKG
The word is, his family is IN the Business…go against him, buying or selling, and you end up dead.
Sven Asai
Hen or egg? He is just doing the right thing there. They all very easily can avoid any killing by not dealing with drugs or consuming them.
Bordeaux
Duerte was just eliminating the competition and cleaning up his family's messes. His family is in the manufacturing and wholesale drug business along with other criminal activities. He runs a crime family.
He is the Philippines' version of the Trump family. Every bureaucratic decision must somehow benefit him and his circle of cronies.
Simian Lane
the killer of Manila
Express sister
Advocating for murder is bad, actually.
Reckless
Son of a _____ ?
P. Smith
This guy is repugnant.
PTownsend
On this site many of the posters I have read that write in support of Duterte, claim he is a "strong' man, they say he is strong in part because he is not afraid to have his country's security people kill his fellow citizens.
Not surprisingly many of these posters are also pro-authoritarianism, pro-Trump and pro-Putin. Those who favor 'strong' leaders must really admire Stalin, reported to have overseen the deaths of millions of USSR citizens. Or Mao, or the Austrian corporal, among so many others
lincolnman
Along with Putin Xi, and Kim, someone that Trump wishes he could be...
Chiba Semi-Lurker
Filipinos are so shallow-minded for electing this pretentious clown....
dagon
At some point in the future, the casualties of a worldwide war on drugs will be tabulated, and the tally of people who were tortured, imprisoned or murdered for taking a substance to change their mental state, self medicate psychological issues etc. will be of genocidal proportions.
Lamilly
Real justice doesn't understand the words 'weaker countries '