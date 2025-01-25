Philippines accuses China's forces of harassing fisheries vessels in the South China Sea

Chinese coast guard ships and a Chinese navy helicopter harassed a group of Philippine fisheries vessels conducting a scientific survey in a hotly disputed area of the South China Sea, forcing them to cancel the operation, the Philippine coast guard said Saturday.
The Chinese coast guard and navy’s harassment of the Philippine vessels took place Friday near Sandy Cay, three small uninhabited sandbars planked by an artificial island base of Chinese forces and a Philippines-occupied island in the Spratlys archipelago, the coast guard said.
The coast guard ships approached two larger vessels, which maneuvered to avoid a collision, and a Chinese navy helicopter flew low over two smaller boats deployed by the ships, forcing the survey to be called off.
Videos released by the Philippine coast guard show a Chinese coast guard ship sailing very close to a ship officials identified as one of the Philippine vessels. Another video shows a Chinese military helicopter hovering low over the rough seas near a vessel flying a Philippine flag.
There was no immediate response from Chinese officials, but China has repeatedly asserted sovereignty over most of the South China Sea and accused rival claimant states, including the Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia of encroachment. China has demarcated its territorial claims with a 10 dashed-line printed in maps but has not provided the exact coordinates.
The latest flare-out of the long-simmering territorial disputes in one of the world’s busiest trade and security passageways could test President Donald Trump’s commitment to maintain America’s role as a counterweight to China, which has increasingly carried out assertive actions in the disputed waters.
His predecessor, Joe Biden, strengthened an arc of security alliances in Asia while in office in a bid to curb China’s aggressive actions in the South China Sea, East China Sea and around Taiwan, a self-governed island which Beijing has vowed to take by force if necessary.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a telephone call on Wednesday with his Philippine counterpart, Enrique Manalo, discussed issues of mutual concern, including “the People’s Republic of China’s dangerous and destabilizing actions in the South China Sea,” State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.
Rubio “conveyed that that the PRC’s behavior undermines regional peace and stability and is inconsistent with international law,” Bruce said in a readout of the call.
Rubio “underscored the United States’ ironclad commitments to the Philippines under our Mutual Defense Treaty,” Bruce said.
Biden and his administration had repeatedly warned China that the U.S. is obligated to help defend the Philippines, its oldest treaty ally in Asia, if Filipino forces, ships and aircraft come under armed attack including in the South China Sea. China has warned the U.S. to stay away from what it says is a purely Asian dispute.
JJE
And it's important to observe non-UN recognized Taiwan has an 11-dash line in the SCS and has a claim that, by coincidence, is practically mirrors (actually larger) as Beijing's.
How odd.
OssanAmerica
The use of a PLA Navy copter could potentially raise the stakes here. Not very grey zone, is it?
isabelle
Oh, look everyone: it's China's famous "peaceful rise" and "win-win cooperation" again.
China has zero claim to this area, as proven by the UNCLOS tribunal. China is a rogue state that does not abide by international law.
The Philippines will be bringing a second case soon too: this time for environmental destruction. China will, of course, ignore that too, but these rulings are still vital as they prove that the Philippines is right, and China is dead wrong.
https://www.channelnewsasia.com/asia/philippines-pick-venue-second-south-china-sea-case-beijing-4891766
JJE
Notice the article doesn't mention the hallowed (and disputed by several actors) UNCLOS ruling...
That's because, if you look at a map, this is in an entirely different area than say, the South Thomas Shoal.
You really need to read the article thoroughly, consult a map along with some background research before making sweeping - and false - statements.
The plot thickens - the Philippines-occupied island mentioned in the article was invaded by said country in 1971 and forcibly seized from Taiwan province. The former annexed it that year.
JJE
clarification - annexed it by presidential decree in 1978.
isabelle
I see you're still going to bat for the CCP, doing your bit as the junior partner. Good that you know your place.
And it's important to observe that Taiwan's historical claim does not excuse China's behavior in any way.
Several countries have claims, but they don't resort to state-sponsored piracy like China.
China "disputes" the ruling because it doesn't respect international law. The decision is binding upon China (which has ratified the treaty), no matter what lies it spouts.
...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/South_China_Sea_Arbitration#Award
China's claims to historic rights, or other sovereign rights or jurisdiction, with respect to the maritime areas of the South China Sea encompassed by the relevant part of the 'nine-dash line' are contrary to the Convention and without lawful effect to the extent that they exceed the geographic and substantive limits of China's maritime entitlements under the Convention. The Convention superseded any historic rights or other sovereign rights or jurisdiction in excess of the limits imposed therein.
JJE
Objective truth - the UNCLOS ruling doesn't 'apply' to the islands mentioned in this article.
Indeed, examination of it, including the unprovoked invasion by Manila and subsequent annexation of mentioned island - which in effect becomes a US staging post - exposes the whole rotten show of encroachment by proxy. Indeed, it was annexed by Bongbong's father, Ferdinand.
TaiwanIsNotChina
It's important to observe that Taiwan has more recognition than russia's disgraces and the PRC has to fit that huge badonkadonk under Taiwan's skirt apparently.
JJE
They will get UN recognition before the province! Watch.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Because Peking just disregards it. Not much point in reminding people that Peking has never been operating within the realm of UNCLOS.
You are right: it is a different island also nowhere near China.
All you have to do is look at a map to see that China is a ridiculous country.
It's not an inhabited island and the Chinese should be no where near the area, let alone harassing ships.
TaiwanIsNotChina
You are right: it applies to all of the waters around the islands where the incident occurred.
None of which makes China illegal activities legal.
TaiwanIsNotChina
In my lifetime you think?
JJE
Just south (repeat south) of where the activity reported in article occurred, happens to be an island administered by Taiwan province.
How odd. Surely those activities are completely legal and above board. Anyone?
TaiwanIsNotChina
At what point do you realize you are trying to hide behind a country with low UN recognition and convince us this is an argument?
JJE
In the next 100 days to 4 years, so yes assumably.