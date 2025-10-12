Philippines, China trade accusations over South China Sea vessel clash

An aerial view shows the Philippine-occupied Thitu Island, locally known as Pag-asa, in the contested Spratly Islands, South China Sea, March 9, 2023. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

The Philippines and China accused each other on Sunday of responsibility for a maritime confrontation near disputed islands in the South China Sea, further escalating tensions in the resource-rich waterway.

The Philippines alleged Chinese maritime forces used water cannon and rammed a Filipino vessel near Thitu Island, locally known as Pag-asa Island, describing the actions as a "clear threat," its coast guard said in a statement.

According to Manila's coast guard, three vessels were anchored near the island early on Sunday as part of a government program to protect local fishermen when Chinese ships reportedly approached and used water cannon to intimidate them.

An hour later, a Chinese coast guard ship allegedly fired its water cannon directly at a Philippine vessel before ramming its stern, causing minor damage but no injuries, the coast guard said.

China's coast guard said two Philippine government vessels "illegally entered" waters near Sandy Cay, a coral reef in the northern Thitu Reefs within the Spratly Islands, leading to a collision.

Beijing said a Philippine vessel "dangerously approached" a Chinese coast guard ship, for which it held Manila responsible.

Manila's authorities vowed to continue operations in the area, emphasizing the need to protect Filipino fishermen's livelihood.

The disputed area, part of the Spratly Islands, has been the site of repeated confrontations between the two nations over the years.

Tensions have heightened recently, particularly over the Scarborough Shoal and other contested regions in the South China Sea, which China claims almost entirely.

Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam also assert claims over portions of the waterway, a strategic trade route that facilitates over $3 trillion in annual ship-borne commerce.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.