Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: A China Coast Guard ship is seen from a Philippine fishing boat at the disputed Scarborough Shoal
FILE PHOTO: A China Coast Guard ship is seen from a Philippine fishing boat at the disputed Scarborough Shoal April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro/File Photo Photo: Reuters/Erik de Castro
world

Philippines condemns Chinese 'floating barrier' in South China Sea

0 Comments
MANILA

The Philippines on Sunday accused China's coast guard of installing a "floating barrier" in a disputed area of the South China Sea, saying it prevented Filipinos from entering and fishing in the area.

Manila's coast guard and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources "strongly condemn" China's installation of the barrier in part of the Scarborough Shoal, Commodore Jay Tarriela, a coast guard spokesperson, posted on the X social media platform, formerly Twitter.

The barrier "prevents Filipino fishing boats from entering the shoal and depriving them of their fishing and livelihood activities", he said.

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

China claims 90% of the South China Sea, overlapping with the exclusive economic zones of Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and the Philippines. Beijing seized the Scarborough Shoal in 2012 and forced fishermen from the Philippines to travel further for smaller catches.

Beijing allowed Filipino fishermen to return to the uninhabited shoal when bilateral relations were improving markedly under then-President Rodrigo Duterte. But tension has mounted again since his successor, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, took office last year.

Philippine coast guard and fisheries bureau personnel discovered the floating barrier, estimated at 300 meters long, on a routine patrol on Friday near the shoal, locally known as Bajo de Masinloc, Tarriela said.

Three Chinese coast guard rigid-hull inflatable boats and a Chinese maritime militia service boat installed the barrier when the Philippine vessel arrived, he said.

Filipino fishermen say China typically installs such barriers when they monitor a large number of fishermen in the area, Tarriela said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Mobal is Your Lifeline for SIM Cards in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How Do Compound Kanji Make Japanese Idioms?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Best Breakfast in Tokyo from Cheap to Fancy

GaijinPot Blog

What Your Child Should Know Before Entering Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Train Kanji To Know When Commuting

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 18–24

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Ureshino Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Glover Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Where To Find Art Supplies In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Arita Ceramics Fair

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Cautionary Kappa Folktales and Modern Japan

GaijinPot Blog