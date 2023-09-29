Newsletter Signup Register / Login
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Manila visit
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr Photo: REUTERS file
world

Philippines defending territory, not seeking trouble in South China Sea: Marcos

6 Comments
MANILA

The Philippines will put up a strong defense of its territory and the rights of its fishermen and is not looking for trouble, its president said on Friday, as a row simmers with China over access to a strategic South China Sea Shoal.

The Philippine coast guard this week said had cut a 300-meter floating barrier installed by China that blocked access to the hotly disputed Scarborough Shoal, an area Beijing has controlled for over a decade.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, in his first remarks over the latest flare up, said the Philippines was upholding its rights to fish in its exclusive economic zone.

"What we will do is to continue defending the Philippines, the maritime territory of the Philippines, the rights of our fishermen to catch fish in areas where they are doing it for hundreds of years already," Marcos told reporters. "That's why I don't understand why this happened."

The Chinese coastguard has disputed the Philippine version of the events, while the United States has weighed in behind ally Manila, with a senior defense official calling its move a "bold step" and underlining its treaty obligations to defend its former colony.

Marcos added: "Many of these are operational issues and that I really cannot talk about.

"But in terms of taking down the barrier, I don't see what else we could do."

Ties between the Philippines and China have deteriorated of late, in large part due to overtures from Marcos to deepen defense ties with Washington, including offering expanded access to its troops, ostensibly training and humanitarian purposes.

China, which says Scarborough Shoal is its territory, has chided the United States for what it calls provocations in the region.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Say what you will about Marcos Jr., he isn't selling his country out to China like the last guy.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

TaiwanisChina...

Say what you will about Marcos Jr., he isn't selling his country out to China like the last guy.

No but he has be bought and paid for by the US, just like his father.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

an area Beijing has controlled for over a decade.

So why try to barge in now?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Mr Kipling

Today 03:54 pm JST

TaiwanisChina...

> Say what you will about Marcos Jr., he isn't selling his country out to China like the last guy.

> No but he has be bought and paid for by the US, just like his father.

Must be really frustrating for the people of the Philippines to say the least.

They fought long and hard to eject the US bases from the country.

Now Marcos gave back a lot more

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

ianToday 04:03 pm JST

an area Beijing has controlled for over a decade.

So why try to barge in now?

Perhaps because common sense and a UN tribunal put China's claim in the garbage where it belongs?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

ianToday 04:07 pm JST

Mr Kipling

Today 03:54 pm JST

TaiwanisChina...

Say what you will about Marcos Jr., he isn't selling his country out to China like the last guy.

No but he has be bought and paid for by the US, just like his father.

Must be really frustrating for the people of the Philippines to say the least.

They fought long and hard to eject the US bases from the country.

Now Marcos gave back a lot more

Yeah, I mean he offered docking rights. I don't know how a country ever recovers from that. I bet you also believe the poor Taiwanese are just suffering so much from not being able to be enslaved to the CCP, too.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

