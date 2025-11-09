 Japan Today
A satellite image shows Storm Fung-Wong, which has intensified into a typhoon
A satellite image shows Storm Fung-Wong, which has intensified into a typhoon, according to the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA), over the Philippine Sea on November 7, 2025, in this screengrab from video. CSU/CIRA & JMA/JAXA/Handout via REUTERS Image: Reuters/CSU/CIRA & JMA/JAXA
world

Philippines evacuates 100,000 people as super typhoon approaches

By Adrian Portugal and Eloisa Lopez
ISABELA, Philippines

The Philippines evacuated over 100,000 residents across its eastern and northern regions as Fung-wong intensified on Sunday into a super typhoon ahead of its expected arrival later in the day, threatening to unleash torrential rains, destructive winds, and storm surges.

Storm alert signals have been hoisted across large parts of the Philippines, with Signal No. 5, the highest warning, raised over southeastern Luzon, including Catanduanes and coastal areas of Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur, while Metro Manila and surrounding areas are under Signal No. 3.

Packing sustained winds of 185 kph (115 mph) and gusts of up to 230 kph, Super Typhoon Fung-wong, locally known as Uwan, is forecast to make landfall in Aurora province in central Luzon Sunday night at the earliest.

Parts of Eastern Visayas were already experiencing power outages.

Some images shared by the Philippine Coast Guard in Camarines Sur showed evacuees carrying bags and personal belongings as they transferred from long, narrow passenger boats to waiting trucks during preemptive evacuation operations.

More than 300 domestic and international flights have been cancelled, according to the civil aviation regulator.

A video shared by ABS-CBN News on X showed stormy conditions in Catanduanes province, with an overcast sky, tree branches swaying violently in the wind, and strong rain visibly falling and pounding the area, its intensity audible.

Fung-wong approached the Philippines just days after the country was battered by Typhoon Kalmaegi, which killed 204 people and left a trail of destruction before slamming into Vietnam, where it claimed five more lives and devastated coastal communities.

In the fishing village of Vung Cheo in central Vietnam, fishing vessels were seen piled up in wrecks along the main road on Saturday, where hundreds of lobster farms had been washed away or damaged.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

