 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People wade through a flooded street in the Philippine capital Manila after heavy rains that displaced thousands Image: AFP
world

Philippines flooding displaces thousands; two missing

0 Comments
MANILA

Floodwaters driven by torrential rains ground life in the Philippine capital to a halt on Tuesday with tens of thousands evacuated from their homes and at least two people believed missing.

Schools and government offices in Manila and the surrounding provinces were closed after a night of rain that saw the region's Marikina River burst its banks.

More than 23,000 people living along the river were evacuated overnight, sheltering in schools, village halls and covered courtyards.

Another 25,000 more were evacuated in the metropolitan area's Quezon and Caloocan cities.

"Usually these people are from low-lying areas like beside creeks (feeding into the river)," according to Wilmer Tan of the Marikina rescue office, who said the river had reached 18 meters in height.

An elderly woman and her driver were swept down a swollen creek as they attempted to cross a bridge in Caloocan, said John Paul Nietes, an emergency operations centre assistant supervisor.

"Their car was recovered last night. The rescue operation is continuing, but as of today, they haven't found either of them," he said. "The car window was broken, so the hope is that they were able to escape."

Floodwaters were receding on Tuesday morning, though thousands of people remained unable to return to their homes.

Ongoing monsoon rains have killed at least three people and left another seven missing in the central and southern Philippines since Tropical Storm Wipha skirted the country on Friday, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

At least 20 storms or typhoons strike or come near the Philippines each year, with the country's poorest regions typically the hardest hit.

Deadly and destructive storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer because of climate change.

"This is hard, because if the rain will continue... the river will swell," Manila street sweeper Avelina Lumangtad, 61, told AFP as she stood next to a flooded thoroughfare. "The floods are dangerous."

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Stop Lining Up for Ichiran Ramen, You Cowards

GaijinPot Blog

Engaku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

12 Natural Japanese Skincare Ingredients For Radiant Skin

Savvy Tokyo

Food

5 Summer Teas To Help Beat the Heat in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From Viral TikToks To Fan Backlash: Sylvanian Families Lawsuit Sparks Global Collector Drama

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Fireworks In Japan: The Culture and Festivals of Hanabi

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From ‘Carnivore’ To ‘Herbivore’: 5+ Types Of Men You’ll Meet in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Where to Go in Japan—Please, Anywhere but Tokyo, Kyoto or Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Rebun Island

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Events for August 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Multicultural & Half-Japanese Women Authors

Savvy Tokyo