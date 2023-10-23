Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Collision between Philippine boat and Chinese Coast Guard vessel, in the South China Sea
A Philippine flagged boat is blocked by a China Coast Guard vessel during an incident that resulted in a collision between the two vessels, in the disputed waters of the South China Sea in this screen grab obtained from handout video released Sunday. Photo: China Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS
world

Philippines tells China to stop provocative actions in South China Sea

By Enrico Dela Cruz and Karen Lema
MANILA

The Philippines repeated its call for China to stop "provocative actions", warning that its attempts to block Manila's resupply missions to a disputed atoll in the South China Sea could have "disastrous results".

Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson at the National Security Council (NSC), said in a news conference on Monday that China's move to interfere with a resupply mission on Sunday resulted in damage to one of Manila's boats, but that no one was harmed.

In the incident early Sunday, China's coastguard said there had been a "slight collision" between one of its ships and the Philippine boat while the coastguard was "lawfully" blocking the boat from transporting "illegal construction materials" to the warship.

The ship was resupplying the BRP Sierra Madre, a former warship grounded on the Second Thomas Shoal and used as a base for Philippine marines. The shoal is in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

Manila responded by condemning "in the strongest degree" the "dangerous blocking maneuvers" of the Chinese vessel.

It has also summoned the Chinese ambassador and has filed a diplomatic protest, its foreign ministry said.

The Philippine Coast Guard has yet to evaluate the extent of damage to the supply boat's hull, but its spokesperson, Jay Tarriela said in the same news conference that it was "deep" and "more than a scratch".

NSC's Malaya accused China of "increasing tensions" in the South China Sea and maintained it was China's actions that caused Sunday's collision.

"We are relieved and thankful that no Filipino personnel were harmed. But we are concerned by the escalation and provocations by Chinese vessels who have no business being in the West Philippine Sea," Malaya said.

China being China as usual. What a horrible neighbor to be stuck with.

The Spratly Islands are quite a mess. Sitting just south of the middle of the South China Sea, they dot the area in a scatter gun patten and parts of that mess are claimed by the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.

All I can say for the Philippines is that the Second Thomas shoal is very close to obvious Philippine territory and in their EEZ. But I don't think it meets the critera for a land claim.

Meanwhile, I can't see any solid claim for China to be in the area at all, unless they were to pull the American excuse of providing security. Of course China will likely say all of the Spratlys are theirs and most of the South China Sea. But its worth remembering that Vietnam claims even more of the area than China does and Taiwan's claims mirror those of China!

There are no innocent players here but still, I have to find for the Philippines on this one. It will be November 1st you know.

Lol….really? !

LMAO

