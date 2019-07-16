Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photos of New York knife killing victim shared online

By RYAN TARINELLI
ALBANY, N.Y.

Police say a suspect in the killing of a 17-year-old girl in upstate New York posted pictures of her corpse online.

Authorities found the girl dead outside a vehicle Sunday in Utica, New York, along with a man who had serious injuries. Police say he was hospitalized but expected to survive.

Utica police Sgt. Michael Curley identified the homicide victim as teenager Bianca Devins and described the man as a suspect.

Lt. Bryan Coromato says police are investigating the case as a murder and attempted suicide.

Investigators believe the man posted pictures of the girl's corpse online, where at least one of them was widely circulated.

Her death has sparked a wave of attention and disgust online. Some online have urged others to stop circulating the images.

Ryan Tarinelli is a corps member for Report for America , a nonprofit organization that supports local news coverage in a partnership with The Associated Press for New York. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

