Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Physician to Queen Elizabeth II killed in cycling accident

0 Comments
LONDON

A physician to Queen Elizabeth II has been killed by a truck as he cycled through central London.

The Metropolitan Police force says 67-year-old Peter Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene of Wednesday morning's accident. University College London Hospitals, where Fisher worked, said he was an expert in homeopathy "and physician to Her Majesty the Queen."

Fisher was one of several doctors appointed to the royal household.

Medical Director Gill Gaskin said Fisher was "an international figure in homeopathy who was committed to holistic and compassionate care for his patients."

Buckingham Palace said Thursday that the queen had been informed.

Police say the truck driver has been questioned but not arrested. Safety campaigners say four cyclists have been killed in the past five years near where Fisher died.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog