Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Pablo Picasso's painting 'Femme a la montre,' or 'Woman with a Watch' is viewed during Sotheby’s fall preview in New York on November 2, 2023 Photo: AFP/File
world

Picasso's 'Woman with a Watch' fetches $139 mil at auction

0 Comments
NEW YORK

One of Pablo Picasso's masterpieces, "Woman with a Watch," was sold at auction Wednesday night for $139.3 million by Sotheby's in New York, the second-highest price ever achieved for the artist.

The 1932 painting depicts one of the Spanish artist's companions and muses, the French painter Marie-Therese Walter, and had been valued at over $120 million before going on the block, according to Sotheby's.

The painting is part of Sotheby's special sale this week of the collection of the wealthy New York patron of the arts Emily Fisher Landau, who died this year at the age of 102.

Julian Dawes, the house's head of impressionist and modern art, called the Picasso canvas "a masterpiece by every measure."

"Painted in 1932 -- Picasso's 'annus mirabilis' -- it is full of joyful, passionate abandon yet at the same time it is utterly considered and resolved," he said.

Walter was considered Picasso's "golden muse", and features in another of his works going under the hammer on Thursday at Christie's: "Femme endormie," or "Sleeping Woman", estimated to sell for $25-$35 million.

Walter met Picasso in Paris in 1927, when the Spaniard was still married to Russian-Ukrainian ballet dancer Olga Khokhlova, and when Walter was 17.

She also featured in "Femme assise pres d'une fenetre (Marie-Therese)", which was sold in 2021 for $103.4 million by Christie's auction house.

In 2021, Sotheby's also sold another Picasso featuring Walter, for $103 million. The couple had a daughter together who died last year.

Fifty years after his death in 1973 aged 91, Picasso remains one of the most influential artists of the modern world, and is often hailed as a dynamic and creative genius.

But in the wake of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and assault, his reputation has been tarnished by accusations that he exerted a violent hold over the women who shared his life and inspired his art.

Sotheby's is hoping to net around $400 million in sales for pieces from Landau's collection, which also includes works by Jasper Johns, Willem de Kooning, Mark Rothko and Andy Warhol.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov. 6 – 12

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Japanese Twist on American Fast Food Chains

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Roses: A History & Growing Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Shimin no Mori (Country Forest)

GaijinPot Travel

Showa Dreamscape: Nostalgic Tourism in Retro Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

How to Buy Concert Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ishinomaki

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Everything You Need to Know About Japanese Black Tea

GaijinPot Blog

3-Day Matsumoto Itinerary: Castle, Art, and Natural Wonders

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Ogawa Falls

GaijinPot Travel

Tenant Fees To Look Out For While Renting In Japan

GaijinPot Blog