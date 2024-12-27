 Japan Today
world

Pizza deliverer in Florida charged with stabbing pregnant woman at motel after tip dispute

KISSIMMEE, Fla

A pizza deliverer in central Florida has been charged with pushing her way into a motel room with an accomplice and stabbing a pregnant woman after a dispute over a tip, authorities said.

Brianna Alvelo was charged with stabbing a woman in her motel room in Kissimmee, Florida, a short time after delivering a pizza to her on Sunday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

The woman gave Alvelo $50 on a $33.10 bill, expecting change back. When Alvelo started walking away, the woman asked for money back, and the pizza deliverer told her they didn't make change as a policy, according to an arrest report.

The woman began searching for smaller denominations in two purses in her motel room and in her car, with Alvelo watching. She got a smaller dollar bill from her boyfriend, with whom she was staying at the hotel along with her 5-year-old daughter, and Alvelo's tip ended up being $2, the report said.

Alvelo “rolled her eyes and walked away without saying anything,” the report said.

A short time later, the woman, her boyfriend and daughter were asleep when they heard a knock on the motel room door. The women opened the door and was confronted by a woman, who authorities said was Alvelo, and an armed man, both wearing face masks, who pushed their way into the room. The armed man ordered the boyfriend into the bathroom. Alvelo rummaged through their belongings in the motel room and then stabbed the women 14 times with a pocket knife as she shielded her daughter, the arrest report said.

The arrest report said that the woman had just found out she was a few weeks pregnant. She was taken to a hospital where she underwent surgery for a ruptured lung.

Alvelo is facing charges of attempted murder, home invasion with a firearm, kidnapping and aggravated assault with a weapon. An online court docket showed no attorney for her. Ahead of a first appearance hearing on Thursday, she said in court papers that she couldn't afford an attorney and asked one to be appointed for her.

Authorities hadn't publicly identified the male suspect as of Thursday.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

