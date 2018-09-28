Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Pictures and video posted on social media showed locals scrambling in small boats to rescue the passengers and crew Photo: AFP
world

Plane ditches into Pacific lagoon

1 Comment
By JAMES YAINGELUO
WELLINGTON

Passengers were forced to swim for their lives Friday when an airliner ditched into a lagoon after missing the runway on a remote Pacific island and immediately began sinking.

The Air Niugini Boeing 737 was attempting to land at Weno airport in Micronesia but ended up half submerged in Chuuk lagoon after the accident on Friday morning.

Pictures and video posted on social media showed locals scrambling in small boats to rescue the passengers and crew as waters covered most of the aircraft's fuselage.

The airline said the plane, which was making a scheduled stop on its way from the Micronesian capital Pohnpei to Port Moresby, had "landed short of the runway".

Remarkably, it said there were no serious injuries.

"Air Niugini can confirm that all on board were able to safely evacuate the aircraft," the firm said in a brief statement. "The airline is making all efforts to ensure the safety and immediate needs of our passengers and crew."

It did not detail what caused the accident.

Papua New Guinea's Accident Investigation Commission said it was preparing to send investigators to the accident site.

"We're trying to arrange a team to go there but I cannot give you any more information because I simply don't have it," a spokesman told AFP.

Pacific Daily News reported, citing airport official Jimmy Emilio, that all 36 passengers and 11 crew had been taken to hospital for check-ups.

Air Niugini is Papua New Guinea's national airline.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

"Air Niugini can confirm that all on board were able to safely evacuate the aircraft,"

Hurrah!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Village

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Fashion

How A Session With Personal Stylist Corin Kanazawa Changed My Look (And Perception)

Savvy Tokyo

Kooky Kanji: The Surprising Origin Stories of Some Famous Characters

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

20 Things I Wish I Knew Before Moving To Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Of Rice and Men: Questions You Never Thought to Ask about Harvesting Japan’s Meal Staple

GaijinPot Blog

Temples

Toji Temple

GaijinPot Travel