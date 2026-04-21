 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
North Carolina Park Shooting
A police mobile command vehicle leaves the the scene of a shooting at Leinbach Park on Monday, April 20, 2026, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
world

2 killed, 5 injured as planned fight between teens turns into deadly shooting at North Carolina park

0 Comments
By ERIK VERDUZCO
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.

A planned fight among young people escalated into a mass shooting at a North Carolina park Monday morning that left two teenage boys dead and five other people injured, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police Capt. Kevin Burns said a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old died at the scene after being shot around 10 a.m. at Leinbach Park, near a middle school. Five others between the ages of 14 and 19 were shot and suffered injuries ranging from critical to minor, Burns said at a news conference. Four of those victims are female, officials said.

Winston-Salem police Chief William Penn said no one was in custody but authorities believe some of those injured were also involved in the shooting.

“I feel like everyone else. I’m frustrated, I’m angry, I’m sad. This didn’t have to happen,” Penn said.

Penn said he couldn’t immediately answer whether the teens who died were the ones scheduled to fight. The police chief also said “no” when asked if it was known what the fight was about.

Officials said schools near the park were safe.

The shooting happened in a park in a suburban and residential area northwest of downtown Winston-Salem, a city of about 250,000 known for decades as the home of the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Kichijoji: Tokyo’s Most Livable Neighborhood

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Mii-dera Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Nicchu Line Weeping Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Startup Visa (2026): How to Start a Business in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Tomioka Silk Mill: An Easy Day Trip to Gunma

GaijinPot Blog

Takami Village

GaijinPot Travel

Opinion

Overtourism in Japan: Can Tourists Help Fix It?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hafu: “Foreign Passports This Way” and Other Everyday Moments in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

New Rules for Language Students in Japan From 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Hirosaki City Apple Park

GaijinPot Travel