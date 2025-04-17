 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The silver and brass watch was found on a Danish passenger on the Titanic Image: Henry Aldridge and Son Ltd/AFP
world

Pocket watch found on Titanic victim to go on sale in UK

0 Comments
LONDON

A pocket watch, tickets and money found among the belongings of passengers on the Titanic are among items on sale at a UK auction later this month.

The gilt silver and brass watch was found among the possessions of Danish second-class passenger Hans Christensen Givard, who was among the 1,500 people who died when the vessel sank after hitting an iceberg in 1912.

His body was recovered from the North Atlantic and buried in Halifax, Canada, on 10 May 1912.

Givard's pockets contained a savings book, keys, cash in a wallet, a compass, a passport and the gilded pocket watch, which it is estimated will fetch around £50,000 ($66,000) at the April 26 auction.

The belongings were returned to his family and his descendants are now selling the watch.

Givard, 27, was travelling to the United States with two of his friends who also died in the disaster.

"The watch's movement is frozen in time at the moment the cold North Atlantic waters consumed not only its owner but the most famous ocean liner of all time, Titanic, on April 15, 1912," said Andrew Aldridge, of Henry Aldridge and Son auctioneers.

Other items on sale include a letter and medal belonging to first-class Swedish passenger Erik Gustaf Lind and a silver dollar certificate and rare third-class ticket used by Ernest Portage Tomlin.

Both men died in the disaster.

The violin played by the bandleader in the 1997 Hollywood film depicting the sinking is also on sale, and is expected to fetch up to £60,000.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

ADHD in Japan: A Foreigner’s Guide to Support

GaijinPot Blog

Tonami Tulip Fair

GaijinPot Travel

5 Coffee (and Tea) Workshops in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The 8 Types Of Men You’ll Meet On Dating Apps in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Start a Business in Japan On a Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ikigai in 2025: The Japanese Concept Of Finding Purpose In Life

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Books to Better Understand Japanese Work Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Divorce in Japan: Custody, Property and Prenups Explained

GaijinPot Blog

Kakunodate Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Takayama Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Aquariums in Japan: Choosing The Right One

Savvy Tokyo