 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Belgium EU Summit Ukraine
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk speaks with the media prior to a group photo at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)
world

Poland's leader accuses Russia of planning acts of terror against airlines over the world

0 Comments
WARSAW, Poland

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused Russia on Wednesday of planning acts of sabotage worldwide that included “acts of air terror” against airlines.

Tusk spoke at a news conference in Warsaw alongside Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy.

“I will not go into details, I can only confirm the validity of fears that Russia was planning acts of air terror, not only against Poland, but against airlines around the world,” Tusk said.

The Kremlin has dismissed previous Western claims that Russia sponsored acts of sabotage and attacks in Europe.

Western security officials suspect Russian intelligence was behind a plot to put incendiary devices in packages on cargo planes headed to North America, including one that caught fire at a courier hub in Germany and another that ignited in a warehouse in England last year.

The pro-European Union government in Warsaw says that Russia is pursuing acts of hybrid war against Poland and other Western countries in retaliation for their support for Poland’s neighbor Ukraine in its struggle against Russia's full-scale invasion.

The government has accused Russia, and its ally Belarus, of fomenting a migration crisis on the EU's eastern border with Belarus in order to create chaos and division in the EU.

Last year, Poland's foreign minister ordered the closure of one of three Russian consulates in the country in response to acts of sabotage, including arson attacks that he said were sponsored by Moscow.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Skiing, hot springs and the namagahe

Uncover a different side of Japan this winter in Akita! 👹

Read More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Okay, but what is with this terrible photo?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

10 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Rent in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Nozawa Fire Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Seijin No Hi: Celebrating Japanese Youth’s Rite of Passage

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Dontosai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

The Importance of Food Presentation

Savvy Tokyo

Easy Seaweed Recipes For People Who Need More Minerals In Their Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Could You Date A Japanese Host? Here’s My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Japanese Winter Home Insulation Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

How Do Tax Returns in Japan Work?

GaijinPot Blog