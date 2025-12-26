Poland intercepts Russian plane over Baltic; reports airspace breaches from Belarus

Poland sent fighter jets to intercept a Russian reconnaissance aircraft flying near its ‌airspace over the Baltic Sea and said dozens of objects entered from Belarus overnight, warning the incidents during the holiday season may ⁠signal a provocation.

"This morning, over the international ‍waters of the Baltic Sea, Polish ‍fighter jets intercepted, ‍visually identified, and escorted from their area of ​​responsibility ⁠a Russian reconnaissance aircraft flying near the borders of Polish airspace," the Polish ​army said on Thursday.

Countries on NATO's eastern flank have been on high alert for potential airspace incursions since September when three Russian military jets violated Estonia's airspace for 12 minutes just days after ⁠more than 20 Russian drones had entered Polish airspace.

Poland's National Security Bureau said several dozen objects entered Polish airspace from the Belarusian side and four discovered so far had been identified as likely smuggling balloons.

"...the mass nature of the violation of Polish airspace, its occurrence during the special holiday season, the assessment of the Russian aircraft's activity in the Baltic Sea, and the fact that similar incidents have recently occurred in Lithuania, may indicate that this ​was a provocation disguised as a smuggling operation," it said.

Belarusian and Russian embassies in Warsaw did ⁠not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Smuggler balloons from Belarus have repeatedly disrupted air traffic in Lithuania, forcing Vilnius airport closures.

Lithuania ‍says they are sent by smugglers transporting cigarettes ‌and constitute a "hybrid attack" ‌by Belarus, a close ally ‍of Russia. Belarus has denied responsibility for the balloons.

The Polish army ‌said part of the airspace over ‍northeast Poland's Podlaskie region, which borders Belarus, was temporarily closed to civilian traffic to ensure security.

