Poland's government plans record defense spending in its 2025 budget

FILE - Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk pauses as he speaks, during a news conference following his meeting with Lithuania's Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte at the government's headquarters in Vilnius, Lithuania, on March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, File)

Poland's budget proposal for 2025 includes record defense spending of 187 billion zlotys ($48.7 billion), officials said Wednesday.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk presented the main points of next year's budget for the nation, which borders war-torn Ukraine and where security concerns are high. Tusk described the budget proposal as “generous” and supporting further economic growth.

“It is a great effort, but there is no turning back from it,” Tusk said at a news conference, referring to the defense sector funding.

Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski said that the defense spending proposal would constitute 4.7% of gross domestic product, compared to 4.2% this year, which already makes Poland a leader in NATO and in the European Union.

The current proposal would break the previous defense spending record of 159 billion zlotys ($41.5 billion) in the 2024 budget.

Tusk said it will be a budget of “construction and force” and will contribute to reinforcing Poland’s security, which also includes the sensitive energy security.

Poland, which supports Ukraine's struggle against Russia's full-scale invasion, is making large purchases of military equipment, including fighters jets, tanks and missile defense systems from the U.S. and South Korea.

About 4.6 billion zlotys ($1.2 billion) has been earmarked toward the construction of Poland's first nuclear plant, which is expected to be operational in northern Poland in 2035. Tusk said work to prepare the neccesary infrastructure was about to begin. Poland has been taking strides in recent years to cut its dependence on energy sources coming from Russia, like gas and oil.

Poland’s economic growth is expected to be 3.9% next year, compared to 3.1% in 2024. An inflation rate of 5% is expected, up from some 4% this year. The deficit will reach 289 billion zlotys ($75.3 billion,) Domanski said.

The budget plan will be debated with the trade unions and needs approval from Poland's lawmakers and from President Andrzej Duda.

