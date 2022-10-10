Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

1 dead, 6 injured in downtown Tampa bar shooting

TAMPA, Fla

An early Sunday shooting outside a bar in downtown Tampa, Florida has left one person dead and six wounded, police said.

The Tampa Police Department said in a news release that the shooting occurred about 3 a.m. Sunday outside the LIT Cigar & Martini lounge. Two groups that had been arguing inside the club continued their confrontation outside when one person began shooting.

One man was killed and six people were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said. No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon and police have not released identities of those involved.

“This is senseless violence. There’s no reason why anyone should lose their life over a fight at a bar,” said Tampa police Chief Mary O’Connor. “We are working diligently to follow up on leads and find those responsible.”

