world

Police: 1 dead, 7 wounded in Cleveland nightclub shooting

CLEVELAND

Police say a 28-year-old woman has been fatally shot and seven men wounded during an event featuring local rap artists at a Cleveland nightclub.

A Cleveland police spokeswoman says officers were called to Club X-Rated, near downtown, around 1 a.m. Saturday and found the woman at the back of the bar with a gunshot wound to the head. She died at a hospital. Police earlier reported her age as 31.

The spokesman says a fight broke out inside the club leading to gunfire. The fight then spilled outside and more shots were fired.

Six of the men, ranging in age from 19 to 53, were treated for gunshot wounds at local hospitals. A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest, arm and hand and is hospitalized.

No suspects have been arrested.

