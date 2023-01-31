Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

10 wounded in drive-by shooting in Florida

0 Comments
LAKELAND, Fla

Ten people were injured Monday afternoon during a drive-by shooting in a central Florida neighborhood, police said.

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said during a news conference that two of the victims were critically injured, while the wounds of the other eight victims weren't considered life-threatening. Lakeland is located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Tampa.

“I’ve been here 34 years, and I can tell you I have never worked an event where this many people were shot at one time, ever,” Taylor said.

A crowd of people were gathered along a residential street when a dark-blue sedan rolled by, police said. Shooters fired from the windows before the car sped away. Officers were actively searching for the vehicle and the shooters Monday night, officials said.

Taylor said investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

Police said marijuana was found at the scene of the shooting, and investigators believe drug sales were taking place.

Taylor described the neighborhood as “challenged” and said the police had focused a lot of attention on the area in recent years.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Culture Shock 101: Expect the Unexpected on Your Japan Trip

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Experience Bonsai, Kimono and Japanese Culture in Saitama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

5 Skin Issues Resolved by Japanese Skincare Products

Savvy Tokyo

Greenarium Awajishima

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Challenging The World Today

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Shrine Fortunes: The Many Levels of Luck in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan. 30 – Feb. 5

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Solo Trip Around Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

Kinkan: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit, With an Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Spots to Get a Bird’s Eye View of the Shibuya Scramble Crossing

GaijinPot Blog