Jennifer Stong hugs Tasha Hunt outside the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday. Photo: The Oklahoman via AP
world

2 shot at Oklahoma restaurant; armed civilian kills gunman

4 Comments
OKLAHOMA CITY

A man armed with a pistol walked into an Oklahoma City restaurant at the dinner hour and opened fire, wounding two customers, before being shot dead by a handgun-carrying civilian in the parking lot, police said.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Louie's On The Lake, a restaurant on Lake Hefner.

A woman and a female juvenile were undergoing surgery for gunshot wounds but apparently "are going to survive," said Capt. Bo Matthews, a police spokesman. A man suffered a broken arm while trying to escape the shooting.

A family member told KOCO-TV that her daughter and 12-year-old granddaughter were shot while entering the restaurant for the girl's birthday dinner. Authorities have not identified the injured patrons.

The dead suspect's identity also was not immediately known, Matthews said.

"We have no reason to believe this is a terrorist type of incident," Matthews said. The motive was unclear otherwise, and the investigation at the scene was expected to extend into the early morning hours as law enforcement personnel interview about 100 eyewitnesses, he said.

In April, a restaurant patron wrestled an assault-style rifle away from a gunman at a Waffle House in Nashville, Tennessee. Four people were killed in that shooting. Police have said there would have been far more casualties if it weren't for the patron's quick thinking.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Login to comment

What kind of food are they serving at American restaurants that makes people want to bring in guns and start shooting folks?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This seems a bit strange. From the information in the article it seems he was actually targeting the woman and girl. He was then shot dead outside the restaurant in the car park, which means he fled after shooting them.

I also have an issue with the assailant being shot dead by an armed bystander. The 2nd amendment clearly states they have the right to carry arms for self defense, but it would seem as though the original shooter was fleeing and did not challenge the guy that shot him dead.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A good guy with a gun stops a bad guy. Again.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

How about arrest him, or shhot his foot？

0 ( +0 / -0 )

