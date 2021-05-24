Newsletter Signup Register / Login
3 dead, 3 wounded in shooting outside Ohio bar

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio

At least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, police said.

Chief Carl Davis of the Youngstown police department said gunfire was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of the Torch Club Bar & Grille in Youngstown.

Davis said three people were dead of apparent gunshot wounds and at least three others were wounded, one in critical condition.

None of the shootings occurred in the bar “but they stemmed from an incident which began there,” he said.

Arriving officers rendered first aid to victims near the establishment and officers from nearby departments were called in to help due to the large crowds in what he called a “chaotic and tragic” event.

Authorities said no one was in custody but they were talking to several individuals. Police declined comment on how many weapons were used or other details.

Police were processing evidence from two shooting scenes near the bar as well as a traffic accident reported at about the same time. It wasn't immediately clear what relation the accident had to the shooting.

WKBN-TV reported dozens of casings in front of the bar as well as in a parking lot two doors down, where a house was also struck by gunfire.

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown said that, as a father of four, unnecessary violence involving young people “just continues to pull at my heart."

“It is not easy for me to get the call in the middle of the night from the chief or one of his team to tell me about incidents like this, and it pains me," he said.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

