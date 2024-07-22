 Japan Today
world

3 killed, 6 wounded in exchange of gunfire during gathering in Philadelphia; no arrests

PHILADELPHIA

Three men were killed and at least six other people wounded in an early morning shootout at a gathering in west Philadelphia, authorities said.

Police said more than 100 people were present in the Carroll Park neighborhood when gunfire broke out just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Police said their preliminary information indicated “an exchange of gunfire between multiple parties” and shell casings of more than one caliber were recovered.

A 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and two other men aged 23 and 29 were pronounced dead later at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, police said in a statement. Their names weren't immediately released. A 26-year-old woman and five men ranging in age between 27 and 30 were listed in stable condition, police said.

Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters at the scene that at least 25 to 30 spent shell casings were found at the scene. He said the man pronounced dead at the scene had been shot at close range and appeared to have been targeted.

Pace said it was unclear whether a block party was being held or those present had simply been invited to the scene.

Police said at least one weapon had been recovered. Officers were seeking surveillance footage of the shooting. No arrests were immediately reported.

