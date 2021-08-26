Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Police: 4 killed in shootings, arsons in Washington state

0 Comments
KENNEWICK, Wash

Authorities believe one gunman killed three people and wounded another during a spree of shootings and arsons in eastern Washington on Wednesday.

A suspect was believed to have been found dead later after police fired on a vehicle.

KEPR reports that police were called about several fires and a shooting shortly before 4 a.m. in Finley, Washington. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and two homes on fire in the area.

Police say they believe the suspect in the arsons in Finley then set multiple fires throughout Benton County.

The suspect’s truck was later found in West Richland. Police reported shots fired from inside the vehicle. Kennewick Police Capt. Aaron Clem said four officers at the scene then fired their weapons inside the vehicle.

Flames engulfed the vehicle, and live ammunition could be heard firing inside the vehicle. Police say the body of an unidentified person was found inside the burned truck.

The investigation is continuing. But Kennewick police say the bodies of two other people were found inside another home and are believed to be connected to the suspect.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Scariest Japanese Ghosts and Ghouls to Haunt Your Dreams

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #3

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

How Difficult is the JLPT N1 for Japanese People?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #145: Cucumbers and Eggplants Ride for Ancestors Spirits

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “He Wants My Passwords For Everything”

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Pavilion Tokyo 2021: A Glimpse of the Changing Metropolitan Cityscape

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Your Summer Guide to At-Home Foot Care

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 16-22

Savvy Tokyo