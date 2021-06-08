Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

4 people fatally shot in home in Portland, Oregon

1 Comment
PORTLAND, Ore

Police in Portland, Oregon, said four people were fatally shot over the weekend at a home in the city.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 10:25 p.m. Sunday at a home in the southeastern part of the city and found the four people dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said in a statement.

Investigators do not believe the shootings were murders and a suicide, police spokesman Lt. Greg Pashley told The Oregonian/OregonLive.

No one is in custody but police do not believe there’s a risk to the public, Pashley said. He said he didn’t know the relationships of the people who died.

Sonia Clark, who lives in a duplex across the street from the home where the people were killed, told the newspaper she saw workers from the medical examiner’s office Monday morning remove two bodies from the home, a tan house with brown shutters shaded by a large pine tree.

Clark said a man in his late 20s to early 30s lives in the house and was often tinkering with or fixing cars.

“It’s a gentleman who has a lot of friends coming and going,” she said. “He works on cars. His friends come by and work on their stereos.”

Clark said she and her boyfriend were watching television Sunday when she heard “a popping sound.” She thought it was from a science fiction show they were watching, but learned Monday of the shooting.

The investigation is continuing and autopsies will be performed, according to police.

No other information about the shooting was immediately made public.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Tragic.

Weird how police responded despite certain posters here claiming there are no longer police in Portland due to the defund the police movement.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Recipe: Nana-Berry-Cherry Smoothie Bowl

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #134: Student Asking For Milk Told ‘Go to Kindergarten’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Basic Etiquette Tips For Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Days Exploring Akita, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Saving the Bears and People of Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Chubu

GaijinPot Travel

Kyushu

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #133: Japanese Nurseries Encourage Positivity

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 31-June 6

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From Batsu To Maru: Japan’s Shift In Attitude Toward Untying the Knot

Savvy Tokyo