Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chicago Violence Infant Slain
Chicago police work the scene where the a 5-month-old girl was shot and killed in the 7100 block of South Crandon Avenue, in the South Shore neighborhood of Chicago, Friday, June 24, 2022. The shooting initially took place in the 7700 block of South South Shore Drive. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
world

5-month-old girl in car fatally shot in Chicago

0 Comments
CHICAGO

A 5-month-old girl was shot to death while in the rear of a car in a neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The infant, who was identified as Cecilia Thomas, was struck in the head Friday evening when shots were fired from another vehicle in the South Shore neighborhood, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Cecilia was taken to a hospital where she later died.

A 41-year-old man in another vehicle was in good condition at a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound near his eye, Chicago police said.

No arrests have been made, and authorities have provided no details on what led to the shooting or how it happened. Police said Saturday that they did not have any updates.

The baby is among the youngest victims of gun violence in Chicago. She would have turned 6-months-old in four days, according to Natalia Derevyanny, a spokeswoman for the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

As of June 19, the Chicago Police Department had recorded 282 homicides so far this year, down from the 316 recorded during the same period in 2021. Like many other cities in the U.S., Chicago reported a dramatic increase in homicides last year. The 797 homicides in the nation's third-largest city in 2021 — Chicago's highest toll for any year in a quarter century — eclipsed Los Angeles’ tally by 400 and the total in New York by nearly 300.

Crisis responder Andrew Holmes, who spoke with Cecilia's mother, expressed anger at the shooter, saying, “you shouldn't sleep at night” and urged the person to turn themselves in.

“You just took this baby’s life. This baby was an infant, this baby didn’t do nothing to you,” he said.

Activist Ja’Mal Green was offering a $5,000 reward for information about the shooting.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Exploring Kurashiki: Charm and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Easy Father’s Day Gift Ideas in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Skill-Building In Japan Through Extracurriculars

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Overlooked Destinations in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Omotesando and Harajuku

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sunny Blooms: Discovering Japan’s Summertime Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Quick Guide: Know And Understand Food Allergies In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Spots to Experience the Outdoors in Japan’s Northern Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Hiyashi Chuka

GaijinPot Blog