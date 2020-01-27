Newsletter Signup Register / Login
6 people shot at party at North Carolina restaurant

SALISBURY, NC

Six people were treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting inside a restaurant in North Carolina, police said Sunday.

The Salisbury Police Department said via social media that one person among the six was seriously hurt but is hospitalized in stable condition. Three people who were not shot still received medical treatment for other reasons.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight following a party at Thelma's Down Home Cooking restaurant in Salisbury.

The state Bureau of Investigation is helping with the investigation. No arrests were announced.

The Salisbury Police Department said on its Facebook page that it is seeking cellphone video footage or photos from people who were present when the shooting occurred.

